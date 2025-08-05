Dusan Vlahovic and Nicolas Jackson could be alternatives to Benjamin Sesko for Man Utd.

Man Utd have been ‘offered’ two alternatives to Benjamin Sesko with RB Leipzig set to accept Newcastle’s latest offer for the striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils have got two big-name signings over the line so far this summer with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving from Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon also joined from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd are now pressing ahead with their efforts to sign RB Leipzig’s Sesko after they made him their top striker target despite strong interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

However, the Red Devils will now need to move fast to avoid losing out on the Slovenia international as Newcastle are about to have a bid accepted for Sesko.

Football Transfers insists that in ‘crushing news’ for Man Utd, Sesko ‘gave the green light last week’ to Newcastle and now journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Leipzig are ‘now expected to accept’ the Magpies’ latest offer.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘EXCL – RB Leipzig now expected to accept €90M deal for Šeško ! Newcastle expected to reach a full agreement with RB Leipzig soon. #NUFC now waiting for RBL final approval. As revealed on 2/08 at midnight, Benjamin Šeško decision is to join the Magpies. #NUFC.’

READ: Ten-striker transfer domino starts with Sesko to Newcastle and ends with Wissa via Isak to Liverpool

If they can’t land Sesko, Man Utd have another couple of options with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that Juventus have “offered” Dusan Vlahovic as a potential alternative.

Romano revealed on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd in the last three days – Saturday, Sunday, Monday morning – have been offered the possibility to sign Dusan Vlahovic again.

“Vlahovic is out of the Juventus project, Vlahovic is a player who can leave Juventus for a good proposal and he has been offered to Man Utd again. It’s something like, ‘Okay, if you can’t get a deal done for Benjamin Sesko, Vlahovic is an opportunity, he is ready, he is on the table.’

“But Man Utd’s reply during the whole three days was: ‘We are focused on Sesko, we want to go for Sesko, we are still in for Sesko.’ So, United are waiting for that story as a priority.”

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Man Utd star performs summer transfer U-turn as his former coach ‘wants’ to reunite him with Ronaldo

👉 Man Utd, Newcastle target Sesko ‘chooses new club’ but three ‘alarm bells’ ring

👉 Man Utd set low asking price for Rasmus Hojlund as Dane rejects Benjamin Sesko swap deal

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could be an option still after Man Utd were also “offered” the Senegal international.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Chelsea’s position on Nicolas Jackson has always been a sale is possible at the right price, even though he remains valued by Enzo Maresca.

“A lot will also come down to Jackson and whether he wants to be a lead striker elsewhere. Liam Delap has arrived, and fellow new signing Joao Pedro would be used more as a No.9 if Xavi Simons is added, potentially reducing Jackson’s game time.

“Jackson has been offered to Newcastle, Manchester United and Milan recently. Former two clubs decided to focus on Benjamin Sesko instead of engaging now. There remains a realistic chance Jackson leaves with several clubs keen and likely to approach Chelsea in August.”