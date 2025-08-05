Benjamin Sesko has been linked to Man Utd and Newcastle.

According to reports, Newcastle United are ‘expected’ to reach a ‘full agreement’ with RB Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko amid interest from Man Utd.

The Magpies have stepped up their efforts to sign Sesko amid reports linking Alexander Isak with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Newcastle are facing an almighty task as they look to fill the void potentially left by Isak and they have settled on Sesko as their preferred target.

Sesko was a leading Arsenal target before they turned their attention to Viktor Gyokeres this summer and he is considered one of the best young strikers in Europe, with the 22-year-old grabbing 47 goal involvements in 87 appearances for RB Leipzig.

Arsenal’s decision to turn to Gyokeres left Sesko’s future up in the air, but a summer move to the Premier League remains on the cards as Newcastle and Man Utd have made moves for the Bundesliga standout.

Man Utd’s priority after signing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha is to land a striker as they need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, while Newcastle are looking to limit the damage that would be caused should Isak join Liverpool

At the moment, Newcastle are the furthest along in the process of signing Sesko as, unlike Man Utd, they have made official offers for the striker.

On Monday night, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Newcastle have lodged an improved 90 million euro (£78m) offer to RB Leipzig for Sesko, while Man Utd have given a clear response to this latest development.

Romano tweeted: ‘Newcastle have sent official bid to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Šeško worth €90m package. €80m plus €10m add-ons on the table from #NUFC. No decision yet from the player.

‘Manchester United confirmed again to RB Leipzig that they will bid if Šeško picks them.’

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri subsequently provided a further update, claiming Newcastle’s latest bid for Sesko is to be ‘accepted’ and a ‘full agreement’ between the two sides is ‘expected’ in the coming days.

He tweeted: ‘EXCL – RB Leipzig now expected to accept €90M deal for Šeško !

‘Newcastle expected to reach a full agreement with RB Leipzig soon. #NUFC now waiting for RBL final approval.

‘As revealed on 2/08 at midnight, Benjamin Šeško decision is to join the Magpies.’

Should Man Utd miss out on Sesko, they could turn to Aston Villa and England star Ollie Watkins, while they also reportedly remain in the market for a new goalkeeper and centre-midfielder.