According to reports, Manchester United-linked Nicolas Jackson is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Chelsea due to three key factors.

Jackson‘s long-term future at Chelsea is in doubt as he faces being their third-choice striker following the summer arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

The Chelsea star has 34 goal involvements in 65 Premier League matches over the past two seasons following his £32m move from La Liga outfit Villarreal.

However, his temperament has been questioned as his hot-tempered nature got the best of him as he was sent off in the Club World Cup group stages, while Delap and Pedro shone in his absence.

The summer signings of Delap and Pedro suggest Jackson may not have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge, but he clearly has a lot of potential and represents a tempting option for clubs in the closing days of this summer’s transfer window.

A new report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed why Jackson is currently his ‘one to watch’, with the striker to become an ‘alternative recruit’ for clubs once the Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko sagas have finalised, as ‘there is not a huge array of candidates on the market’.

Jackson is said to be ‘high’ among the options for clubs in the Premier League and Europe due to his ‘suitability and availability’, while he is ‘at risk of not being the primary forward and will want to be the main man somewhere’.

And while Chelsea are ‘not desperate’ to offload Jackson, they recognise that a tempting opportunity to cash in could arise in the coming days and are ‘open to sanctioning his departure if an acceptable proposal arrives’.

The report adds:

‘Interest stems from suitors in both the Premier League and Europe. Some of them want Jackson only if their key target cannot be obtained, or someone leaves; others in addition to what they already have. ‘Either way, there is a growing expectation that he will exit, and developments on that case are anticipated in the coming days.’

As mentioned, Man Utd are among those linked with Jackson and could potentially make a move if they miss out on Benjamin Sesko amid claims that a ‘full agreement’ with Newcastle United is ‘expected’.

Manchester United are said to have been ‘offered’ two alternatives to Sesko, including Jackson. Journalist Ben Jacobs has broken down how this move could come about.

“Chelsea’s position on Nicolas Jackson has always been a sale is possible at the right price, even though he remains valued by Enzo Maresca.

“A lot will also come down to Jackson and whether he wants to be a lead striker elsewhere. Liam Delap has arrived, and fellow new signing Joao Pedro would be used more as a No.9 if Xavi Simons is added, potentially reducing Jackson’s game time.

“Jackson has been offered to Newcastle, Manchester United and Milan recently. Former two clubs decided to focus on Benjamin Sesko instead of engaging now. There remains a realistic chance Jackson leaves with several clubs keen and likely to approach Chelsea in August.”