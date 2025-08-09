According to reports, head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed two signings he would ‘love’ after Manchester United land Benjamin Sesko.

So far this summer, Man Utd have made three summer signings as they have paid around £130m to sign Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

Since landing Mbeumo, the Red Devils have turned their attention to securing a new striker and made Sesko their top target after missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the best young strikers in Europe and he scored 21 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season.

Arsenal initially looked likely to sign Sesko, but Man Utd and Newcastle United moved to the front of the queue for his signature after the Gunners turned to Gyokeres.

Newcastle made a move first, but Man Utd hijacked the deal after Sesko decided that he favours a move to Old Trafford and he is due to be ‘unveiled’ on Saturday.

Man Utd will remain in the market for more signings after landing Sesko as the anticipated exit of Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea will raise funds, while Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Jadon Sancho could also leave before this summer window closes.

On Friday, a report from The Telegraph revealed two signings wanted by Amorim and three potential were named.

‘Ruben Amorim would love to add a defensive midfielder and new goalkeeper before the September 1 deadline. United have explored the costs involved in a potential deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. ‘They made an enquiry about Gianluigi Donnarumma earlier in the summer, although it remains to be seen if they follow up their interest in the Italy goalkeeper who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Paris St-Germain and could be available for the right price. ‘United also had a loan proposal for Emiliano Martínez rebuffed by Aston Villa last month. But any more arrivals would very much hinge on United being able to sell players.’

Spanish outlet Fichajes, meanwhile, claims Man Utd are also in for Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz after Spurs had a bid rejected for him earlier this week.

It is claimed that the Red Devils are ‘ready to break the market’ with a significant ‘offer’ after Tottenham’s reported bid of 40 million euros did not satisfy Como.