Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on the progress of Benjamin Sesko’s medical ahead of his move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils turned their attention to landing a new striker after their third summer signing, Bryan Mbeumo, joined Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon in moving to Old Trafford.

Cunha and Mbeumo are clear upgrades on United’s current No.10 options, but a new striker is another summer priority after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only scored seven Premier League goals combined in 2024/25.

Man Utd have suffered disappointment in their search for a new striker as they have missed out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, but they have settled on Sesko as their preferred signing over Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

22-year-old Sesko has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia in recent months, but Man Utd leapt to the front of the queue for his signature after Arsenal made Gyokeres their top target.

The Slovenia international is considered one of the best young strikers in Europe and he scored 21 goals for RB Leipzig last season, with Man Utd striking an agreement to sign him for a potential overall fee of £74m on Thursday.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein was the first to report on this story, revealing that Sesko has been granted ‘medical permission’.

‘Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with RB Leipzig for the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko. ‘A deal worth €76.5million (£66.4m; $89.1m) and €8.5m in add-ons is in place, with Sesko given permission to travel for medical tests ahead of the proposed move.’

Interestingly, German journalist Florian Plettenberg later pointed out that Sesko and his agency have made two sacrifices to seal a move to Man Utd after deciding to favour them over Newcastle.

Plettenberg said on X: “Excl. detail. To make the deal with Manchester United possible, Benjamin #Sesko has agreed to waive part of his salary — he could have earned more at Newcastle.

“His agency, led by Elvis Basanovic, has also given up a significant share of the commission. This was necessary to push the move to Man United over the line. #MUFC.

“Medical and contract signing (until 2030) are scheduled within the next 72 hours.”

On Thursday evening, Fabrizio Romano revealed Sesko and his agent were “on the way to Manchester”, while he’s subsequently revealed his medical has “started” and when he will be “unveiled”.

“EXCL: Benjamin Šeško and his agent Elvis Basanović, on the way to Manchester!

“The first pic of Šeško since becoming new Manchester United player, the club he wanted.

“He’s landing tonight, medical and signature Friday, unveiling Saturday.”

On Friday morning, he added: “Benjamin Šeško, set to undergo his medical ahead of signature of five year contract at Manchester United.

“Process starting early morning as Šeško will be unveiled tomorrow at Old Trafford.”