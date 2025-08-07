Benjamin Sesko has been linked with Man Utd and Newcastle.

According to reports, Manchester United have reached an ‘agreement’ with RB Leipzig over a transfer fee for Benjamin Sesko, who is set for a medical.

Man Utd have turned to Sesko after missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres earlier this summer, while they have decided to prioritise the 22-year-old over Ollie Watkins.

The Red Devils have faced competition from Newcastle United in the race to sign Sesko as they have been scouring the market for a striker to replace Liverpool target Alexander Isak.

However, it emerged on Wednesday that Man Utd have an agreement with Sesko over personal terms, with the striker set to pen a deal until 20230.

Fabrizio Romano revealed: ‘Benjamin Šeško has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms. Contract until June 2030.

‘Šeško wants to join United, clear feeling revealed yesterday here. Never gave similar indication to other clubs. Club to club talks with RB Leipzig continue.’

Since this was announced, Man Utd and RB Leipzig have been working on thrashing out an agreement over a fee and a deal was finalised on Thursday afternoon.

Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed to The Athletic that an ‘agreement in principle’ has been finalised between the two clubs, with the deal an initial €76.5m (£66.4m) plus €8.5m in add-ons, which equates to around £77.3m overall.

The report added:

‘A deal worth €76.5million (£66.4m; $89.1m) and €8.5m in add-ons is in place, with Sesko given permission to travel for medical tests ahead of the proposed move. ‘The Slovenia international favoured Manchester United and talks have advanced in an effort to satisfy Leipzig’s expectations. The Old Trafford club then finalised the operation in a relatively smooth and fast manner. They managed to secure a lower guaranteed fee than Newcastle and will be happy if the contingency payments are achieved.’

More to follow…