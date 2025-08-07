Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘scheduled new negotiations’ with RB Leipzig as they look to complete a deal for Benjamin Sesko.

After landing Bryan Mbeumo as their third summer signing, Man Utd have turned their attention to signing a new striker and have settled on Sesko as their top target after reportedly missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

Sesko initially looked likely to join Arsenal this summer, but the Gunners turned their attention to Gyokeres following the appointment of sporting director Andrea Berta.

Still, the 22-year-old is considered one of the best young strikers in Europe as he scored 21 goals in 45 appearances for RB Leipzig in all competitions last season.

Since Arsenal exited the race to sign him, Man Utd and Newcastle United have leapt to the front of the queue for his signature, though the Magpies have suffered more transfer disappointment as he has decided that he wants to join the Red Devils.

Sesko to Man Utd moved a step closer on Wednesday morning as Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the player and club have come to a ‘total agreement’ on personal terms.

He said on X: “Benjamin Šeško has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms. Contract until June 2030.

“Šeško wants to join United, clear feeling revealed yesterday here. Never gave similar indication to other clubs. Club to club talks with RB Leipzig continue.”

However, a deal is yet to be finalised as Man Utd still have a few remaining issues to iron out before Sesko is given the green light to travel to England.

Romano confirmed on Thursday morning that Man Utd and RB Leipzig are going to be “back in” talks today, while Sekso is “training separately”.

He revealed: “Manchester United and RB Leipzig, back in talks today for Benjamin Šeško deal to agree on final package.

“Šeško agreed personal terms yesterday and will train separately until deal is done between clubs.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, claims this deal is “not easy”, but Man Utd are “optimistic” of a positive outcome.

Plettenberg said on X: “New negotiations between RB Leipzig and Manchester United are already scheduled for this morning, aimed at reaching an agreement over Benjamin #Sesko.

“It’s not an easy deal, but it’s understood that all parties remain optimistic that the transfer to Manchester United will go through.”