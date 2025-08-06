Brighton star Carlos Baleba is ‘eager to discuss’ a move to Manchester United as ‘contact’ has been made regarding his transfer this summer.

United have so far completed the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon this summer and look set to beat Newcastle to the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, as reported by Ornstein on Wednesday:

‘Newcastle initially tabled €75million plus €5m in add-ons, before raising that on Monday to at least €80m. Within 24 hours, Manchester United made a proposal of their own worth €75m plus €10m. ‘Newcastle have continued working to secure the transfer and on Tuesday a bid of €82.5m plus €2.5m was accepted by Leipzig. But Sesko wants to join Manchester United and all parties are now aware of that, as talks advance in an effort to satisfy Leipzig’s expectations. While there is no club-to-club agreement yet, the situation is moving in that direction.’

Ornstein then revealed later on Wednesday that United have ‘made contact with Brighton, via intermediaries, to explore the conditions of a deal’ for Baleba.

<script async src=”https://static.smartframe.io/embed.js” data-minify=”0″></script><smartframe-embed customer-id=”0fab81ce12e48a0794275e1d82449fb1″ image-id=”1062490086″ style=”width: 100%; display: inline-flex; max-width: 100%;”></smartframe-embed><!– https://smartframe.io/embedding-support –>

Brighton ‘do not intend to sanction a sale this summer’ of the player they bought from Lille in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth just under £26million, ‘but interest is building and United are among the many suitors, which has now been relayed through go-betweens’.

Ornstein added:

‘Brighton made clear they favour keeping hold of the Cameroon international — who is under contract until 2028 with an option to extend by 12 months — for at least another year. ‘There is also a recognition on all sides that a switch now may be unrealistic, especially if United seal their proposed move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: ‘Man Utd closing in on Sesko’, Nunez ‘agreement’, Newcastle screwed

👉 Man Utd ‘going all out’ amid £61m ‘offer’ for next ‘priority’ signing after securing Benjamin Sesko

👉 Man Utd: Sesko ‘ready to fly’ to Manchester to ‘complete his medical’ with ‘green light’ imminent

The Athletic journalist credited typically dubious X account indykaila News for the scoop, who claim the 21-year-old is ‘eager to discuss the move to Old Trafford’.

Their post on X read: ‘@ManUtd has reached out to @OfficialBHAFC in the last few hours regarding the talented Carlos Baleba. Sources close to the situation reveal that Baleba is eager to discuss a move to Old Trafford. Expect intense negotiations ahead, as Brighton will surely want to hold on to their prized asset.’

The Sun claim Brighton ‘would only be willing to sell the midfielder for at least £90m’ before Seagulls CEO Paul Barber responded to the rumours at a fans event on Wednesday evening.

He said: “There’s always going to be interest in our players. United have not been in touch with me. Speculation is speculation. Carlos is a fantastic talent.

“We hope he’ll be here for years to come – but it’s subject to the dynamics of the football world, which isn’t always predictable.”