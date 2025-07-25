Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United to “break the bank” to sign a “Ruben Amorim-type player” in the Premier League over an “inexperienced” striker.

So far this summer, Man Utd have invested around £130m to sign Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

Mbeumo and Cunha are upgrades on United’s current No.10 options, but they still need reinforcements in other positions and are crying out for a new striker after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee underperformed in 2024/25.

However, Amorim’s side have already missed out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, while their limited funds could prevent moves for Alexander Isak, Nicolas Jackson and Benjamin Sesko.

Ollie Watkins has been mentioned as an alternative, though Aston Villa have reportedly made a big decision on his exit amid interest from United.

Ferdinand thinks Watkins would be a “very good addition” for Man Utd, but there is one “drawback”.

“I think he would be a very, very good addition to the Manchester United squad. He scored 17 goals last season, 14 assists in 54 appearances,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“He’s 29, that’s the only drawback for Manchester United. There’s not going to be any sell-on value which I understand is an issue, but you’ve got to look at the here and now with Manchester United.”

He added: “Manchester United need experience at the top of the pitch. They’ve got Hojlund, Zirkzee and Chido… young, inexperienced players.

“They need someone to look at and go, ‘That’s how you play as a number nine, that’s how you do it!’, and when you buy someone who hasn’t got as much experience as I’d like, I think that’s another risk.

“I think Watkins would be a very good addition for the younger ones to look at and go,’Yeah, that’s the benchmark of someone who knows how the play the role’.

“He’s done it consistently at the top level for the last few years, he’s scored goals, Champions League football as well.”

Ferdinand has also argued that the Red Devils should “break the bank” on Brighton star Carlos Baleba if they had the choice of signing him or an “inexperienced” forward.

“Would I be happy with Manchester United going into the season as we are now? No. I want one more, I’m being greedy. I want a striker and if I don’t get a striker, I’d go midfield,” Ferdinand continued.

“You’re probably thinking, ‘Who would you go and get?’, and there’s only one name I’m thinking about, I’m going to be honest, guys, who I think fits the bill for what we need.

“He’s an Amorim-type player as well. Physically, he’s great. He can drive with the ball, he can take it in all areas, very good tactically, great energy, great legs, Premier League experience, central midfield… Baleba.

“That’s who I would go and get, that’s the one I would go and get. I’d go and break the bank.”

He went on: “If I got the money for the four players [Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Jadon Sancho] that are surplus to requirements now, would I go and get a number nine or would I go and get Baleba?

“Would I get a number nine I’m not sure about, who is a bit young, inexperienced, or would I get Baleba who has Premier League experience? I’m going Baleba.

“That’s who I’d get, I think he would have a huge impact on this squad and on this team.

“It would ease up a few people in that midfield as well because they would have a little less responsibility defensively because he’s all-action, he can do it all.”