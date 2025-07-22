The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed the three strikers Man Utd have held ‘talks’ about after also enquiring over Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres.

The Red Devils have made three new signings so far this summer with Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves, Bryan Mbeumo coming in from Brentford and Diego Leon joining from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd are now turning their attention towards bringing in a new centre-forward after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season under Ruben Amorim.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for a lot of criticism.

The Red Devils duo only scored seven Premier League goals between them and there are rumours that one of them will now leave before the end of the transfer window.

And The Athletic‘s Ornstein has brought an update on Man Utd transfer activity on Tuesday morning and claims ‘the main areas of focus are up front, defensive midfield and the goalkeeping department’.

With details on their pursuit of a striker, Ornstein adds: ‘United tried to enter the race for Hugo Ekitike last week, but the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker had committed to Liverpool. They then enquired to Sporting Lisbon about Viktor Gyokores, though the striker has made clear he is interested only in joining Arsenal, and United do not intend to advance on anyone unless the desire is mutual.

‘Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson are names that feature on recruitment lists at many leading clubs, and each has recently been linked to United. Talks have taken place in relation to that trio, which is normal, but they are not currently being actively pursued due to the costs involved.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also brought a similar update minutes after Ornstein with the German giving details of all of Man Utd’s striker targets.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘As reported last week, Manchester United were trying to get a chance in the race for Hugo #Ekitike, but Ekitike was already clear at that stage that he wanted Liverpool. Medical today if all goes to plan.

‘Manchester United are still looking for a number 9. Understand there are still attempts to bring Nicolas #Jackson to Manchester United, also because Ruben Amorim is said to prefer a striker with Premier League experience. There is still a big chance that Benjamin #Sesko stays at RB Leipzig. #MUFC.’