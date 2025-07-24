Man Utd receive swift response from Prem rivals over attempts to get striker bargain

Manchester United have quickly been told that a striker from a Premier League rival is ‘not for sale’, though there’s still a chance they land his team-mate.

United have spent a lot of the summer with eyes on a few talented strikers. They have eyed Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Nicolas Jackson, and Ollie Watkins, among others.

The former is heading to Arsenal, United have reportedly left the race for Sesko, though there is still seemingly active interest in the latter pair.

On Thursday, it was reported that the Red Devils had held fresh talks over Watkins, but deemed his £60million price tag too high.

It was said they would be ‘prepared to advance’ if the price dropped, but Villa were not willing to shift their demands unless a replacement was found.

However, a fresh report has suggested that Villa have responded with a different stance.

Indeed, The Telegraph states the Villans have told United that Watkins is ‘not for sale’. There is no mention of £60million being enough to land him, with no price at all reported.

Indeed, Villa have ‘no plans’ to part with Watkins and ‘insist he is not for sale at any price’. There seems more chance of United landing Watkins’ Villa team-mate Emi Martinez, though.

The Villa goalkeeper has been on United’s radar since the end of last season, and with his future uncertain, he will be allowed to leave if a club meets their £40million asking price.

United have still seemed to be in the mix for him, but had their last offer, for a loan, turned away.

It seems Villa were somewhat offended by the offer of taking Martinez on a short-term basis, as it was reported it was ‘met with incredulity and and rebuffed immediately‘.

But there have since been reports that United don’t want to pay Villa’s asking price for the Argentine, and therefore have ‘cooled’ their interest.

Beyond that, it’s been suggested that the possibility of the goalkeeper leaving the Premier League for Saudi Arabia has been floated.

Martinez was linked with Saudi sides at the end of last season, but reports since then have suggested he’d rather go to United. If he can’t make that move, though, a Saudi switch might be the best course of action.

