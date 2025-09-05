‘There is still plenty going on at Old Trafford’ apparently, and that includes the Manchester United news that big Benjamin Sesko has shown his ‘true colours’.

Also, we have to pretend that Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘personally blocked’ Kobbie Mainoo’s exit for reasons of clicks.

Did Sir Jim Ratcliffe block Mainoo move?

Kobbie Mainoo did not leave Manchester United on loan in the summer transfer window despite his request; this much we know because Kobbie Mainoo did not leave Manchester United on loan in the summer transfer window.

But The Sun think they have found a juicy angle, thanks to some quotes from Fabrizio Romano that actually tell us nothing that we don’t already know, but why let that get in the way of clickbait?

‘We can’t let him go’ – Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally blocked Man Utd transfer exit with player ‘not happy’

‘Personally blocked’ sounds like Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe went up against Ruben Amorim and Jason Wilcox and put his foot down on losing Mainoo (‘not happy’ is not a quote from anybody, by the by). That is backed up by the opening paragraph:

SIR JIM RATCLIFFE personally intervened to ensure Kobbie Mainoo did not complete a Manchester United exit this summer, according to reports.

Sorry but, well, did he balls. Here are Romano’s quotes on the subject:

Man Utd said no, they decided internally, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe involved, that they couldn’t sell Kobbie Mainoo. This was a decision made with all the people involved: directors, CEO, coach and owner. ‘We can’t let Kobbie Mainoo go,’ that was the position.

Where does it say in those quotes that Ratcliffe ‘personally blocked’ or ‘personally intervened’? He literally says that “all the people involved” came to the same decision; it’s actually the direct opposite of ‘personally’ doing anything at all.

Has Mediawatch personally intervened to ensure we have fish and chips for tea tonight?

(Actually, in this particularly case, yes, Bad example. As you were).

Get your old Manchester United news here

Obviously there is a reluctance to accept that the transfer window is closed, particularly from the Manchester Evening News.

Apparently, ‘the September international break has now arrived which is now leading to further speculation of what transfer business United could still have planned’.

‘Further speculation’ or just a re-hash of all the old speculation, guys?

‘Manchester United transfer offer ‘rejected’ as Ruben Amorim makes decision’ is the September 5 headline that promises rather a lot but delivers the square root of f*** all.

The Amorim ‘decision’ is from a TEAMtalk story three whole days ago, while the transfer offer ‘rejected’ is about Conor Gallagher. And here’s what MEN themselves said about that story (again, three whole days ago):

In a surprising turn of events, the club also attempted to secure another key target, a central midfielder. United approached Atletico Madrid regarding a loan deal for Conor Gallagher, but the Spanish top-flight team showed no interest in a temporary arrangement.

In a less surprising turn of events, this is literally headline news in the same publication three days later.

Mind you, these are same minds that bring us ‘Manchester United unexpectedly have a new first-team squad member’ and then reveal that the player in question is Ryan Bennett, last season on loan in the middle reaches of League Two.

‘The elephant in the room is that Bennett is unlikely to feature prominently’, apparently. You don’t f***ing say…

Get more of your old Manchester United news here

Over at Metro, they are on board the ‘no news means old news’ train, managing to rank high on Google with this:

The three Premier League clubs who tried to sign Kobbie Mainoo revealed

Three pretty key words are missing from the end of that headline: ‘three’, ‘days’ and ‘ago’.

Just enjoy the international break, guys. F*** all is happening. Have a day off.

Private Benjamin no more

But what’s a Manchester United news round-up without some ‘true colours’? It’s like chips without salt. So over to the Daily Star we go…

Man Utd news: Ruben Amorim dealt new injury blow as Benjamin Sesko shows true colours

And how has new Manchester United signing Benjamin Sesko shown his ‘true colours’ as they seek to prove ‘there is still plenty going on at Old Trafford’?

The Cambridge dictionary defines this as ‘to show what someone’s real character is, especially when it is unpleasant’. So let’s see it…

Benjamin Sesko has acknowledged the step up in quality after swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

My word. The mask has well and truly slipped.