According to reports, Daniel Levy has an excuse for the main reason behind his exit from Tottenham Hotspur amid a ‘deliberate move’ by the club’s owners.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that Levy has ‘stepped down’ from his role of Executive Chairman of Spurs, ending his 25-year stint at the Premier League club.

This has shocked the footballing world, though Spurs indicated in a club statement that Levy’s exit has been in the works for a while, though the 63-year-old did not shed light on the reason for his departure.

Levy said: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

However, a subsequent report from Football London revealed why Levy was ‘forced out’.

‘[Daniel Levy’s exit] is believed to be the final piece of the jigsaw of plans from the club’s owners to push the north London outfit on to bigger things with a fresh approach and more silverware.’

Now, a report from BBC Sport journalist Dan Roan claims Levy’s exit was ‘taken out of his hands’ as ‘well-placed sources said the ownership agreed for him to leave his position amid a belief that change would lead to greater sporting success’.

Also, in a ‘deliberate move’, Levy has departed after the summer transfer window and ‘will go with immediate effect’, while ‘there will be no notice period’.

It is also claimed that he has disputed claims over Spurs not being successful enough during his tenure, with ‘one source familiar with Levy’ pointing out that he ‘had to operate with “one hand tied behind his back” during his tenure, and had to diversify revenue streams as a result’.

The report added:

‘They said they felt there’d been insufficient investment in Spurs for the past 25 years, and the question was whether that would really change.’

It is also noted that Joe Lewis ‘had a peripheral role in the decision for Levy to leave his post’, while the ‘younger generations of the family – Vivienne and Charlie, who are Joe’s children – have been key in making the decision’.