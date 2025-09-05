According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur will be sold on one condition, while a ‘costly mistake’ damaged Daniel Levy before his exit was announced.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that Levy has left Spurs after 25 years, stepping down from his role as Executive Chairman.

Subsequently, reports have shed light on the reasons behind Levy’s exit from Tottenham, with it widely indicated that they have not had enough on-field success during his tenure.

On Friday, a report from BBC Sport revealed details on clashes between Levy and the club’s ownership.

‘Levy will go with immediate effect and there will be no notice period, with the timing of his departure after the summer transfer window a deliberate move. ‘However, one source familiar with Levy told BBC Sport the former chairman had to operate with “one hand tied behind his back” during his tenure, and had to diversify revenue streams as a result. They said they felt there’d been insufficient investment in Spurs for the past 25 years, and the question was whether that would really change.’

Now, a report from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims ‘multiple such sources spoke of how they’d heard of growing tension at the top level of Spurs’, while a ‘costly mistake’ was ‘behind Levy’s fall’.

This is related to Levy’s dealings with rival clubs as ‘his previously fearsome reputation in negotiations had long faded’, with ‘people just fatigued’.

The report explained:

‘It had even been noted how Spurs were finally willing to spend big money, from new investment, but it was like they didn’t know how to; as if they didn’t know how to go and make a big blockbuster deal happen. This was most evident in a frustrated pursuit of Morgan Rogers. Some close to the situation insisted that one of the other “big six” would have put forwards a huge figure to test Aston Villa’s resolve. Spurs wouldn’t do it without having a sense of a price. ‘It was viewed as typical of the club under Levy, and all the more ironic given his own fixation on being a “big club”. That often applied to refusing to sell players even when it made sense, and in the appointment of so many “name” managers when they weren’t right for the club. Sources began to believe that “ego” was getting in the way.’

Levy’s exit from Spurs has also sparked fresh takeover speculation, though there have been conflicting reports on whether club chiefs are preparing for a sale.

Delaney has heard that Spurs are open to a sale as ‘industry sources believe there could be a sale if anyone hits the £4bn valuation’.

