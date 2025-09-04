A new report has revealed the real reason behind Daniel Levy’s shock exit from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after 25 years at the club.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that Levy is ‘stepping down’ from his role as the Executive Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur.

Levy‘s exit is part of a huge overhaul at Spurs, with it also revealed that Peter Charrington has replaced the now-former Executive Chairman and ‘will step into the newly created role of Non-Executive Chairman’.

63-year-old Levy did not reveal the reason for his exit in a statement on his departure, though he did admit that it “hasn’t always been easy” at Spurs.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” Levy explained.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Now, a report from Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold for Football London claims Levy’s exit from Spurs ‘is believed to be the final piece of the jigsaw of plans from the club’s owners to push the north London outfit on to bigger things with a fresh approach and more silverware’.

Levy is said to have been ‘forced out’, with ‘Spurs owners ENIC seeing through a summer of change and bringing fresh blood to the leadership of the club that they believe will push it to greater heights going forward’.

Regarding reports of a potential takeover, Gold explained:

”football.london understands that the Lewis family currently has no plans to sell the club and that is why they have been pushing through plans to alter the structure at Tottenham to become a more modern one with a CEO. ‘While Levy was seen by many as a part owner running the club, the new direction is more one of the owners looking to back it rather than run it.’

