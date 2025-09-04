Tottenham made ‘late enquiry’ for Prem star and ‘asked’ about team-mate ‘in final weeks’

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Adam Wharton have been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham made a ‘late enquiry’ to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta at the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs made loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent transfers over the summer window, while Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Joao Palhinha have also joined.

They also completed a deadline day loan move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus.

And now it has emerged that Tottenham made other late moves with Spurs looking at the possibility of bringing in Crystal Palace striker Mateta, who scored 17 goals in all competitions last term.

Despite a ‘late enquiry’ for the Frenchman, Spurs eventually decided to pursue a move for his compatriot Kolo Muani, who signed on a season-long loan.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed: “Palace did well to keep players such as Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Daniel Munoz who attracted a lot of interest from rival clubs before the window closed on Monday. Palace turned down bids worth up to £50m for Mateta from Champions League clubs earlier in the summer.

“There was also a late enquiry – but no bid – from Tottenham Hotspur before they signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. Atalanta, AC Milan, Juventus and several Premier League clubs were also linked with moves for Mateta.”

Adam Wharton is another player in high demand at the moment after a brilliant 18 months at Selhurst Park but Crystal Palace were in no mood to sell after losing Eberechi Eze.

And TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey insists that Tottenham and Manchester United both ‘asked’ about Wharton ‘in the final weeks of the summer transfer window’.

Speaking to TBR Football about Wharton, Bailey added: “Wharton is one of those generational players where Europe’s big clubs are in regular contact – they don’t want to miss out.

“Palace are firm in their response, they never entertained the prospect of a departure this summer and they made that known.

“I am told the player himself and his people are aware of the interest, but there are no signs of him wanting to leave. He is focused on having a full season with Palace and making England’s World Cup squad. That’s it.

“Palace and Wharton know if he continues his progress there will be big moves in the future, but that is for then and not now.”