Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, according to AS and The Sun

Real Madrid are the latest side to be linked with a Crystal Palace star, with reports in Spain claiming Los Blancos have joined Premier League giants in the race.

The story comes via The Sun – so salt pots and fingers at the ready – who cite AS splashing Adam Wharton’s name on their front page.

The 21-year-old midfielder has already been tracked by Manchester United (and is Ruben Amorim’s ‘dream’ target), Manchester City and Liverpool, and now finds himself listed as a possible long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Madrid are said to be tracking Wharton, with AS reporting that Palace would not even pick up the phone for less than £69m.

The Sun go further, suggesting it would take closer to £120m for the club to be remotely interested in cashing in, particularly with Eberechi Eze on the verge of joining Arsenal and Marc Guehi also expected to leave.

AS claims Madrid would prefer to take a “slow burn” approach, only moving this summer if they sanction a big sale, with Rodrygo named as the most likely to go.

Having missed out on Martin Zubimendi, Xabi Alonso is still keen to add a left-footed playmaker to a midfield that already includes Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

For United, Wharton has been part of Ruben Amorim’s thinking as he looks for alternatives to Carlos Baleba.

Brighton have priced the Cameroonian at over £100m, forcing United to look elsewhere. The Athletic reported Wharton and Morten Hjulmand are under scrutiny as the Old Trafford boss seeks to strengthen before deadline day.

Liverpool’s focus has been on Guehi, but they too have been linked with Wharton in recent weeks, while City’s name has also been floated in the race.

Wharton himself has given little away. At a Palace training session covered by Sky Sports, reporter Gary Cotterill joked they would not be focusing on his future, prompting the midfielder to move his vest aside and point to the Palace badge.

It was seen as a cheeky message of loyalty, but that stance could change if Madrid really firm up their interest.

The England international was a central figure in Palace’s FA Cup win last season and Community Shield success earlier this month. Despite missing nearly 100 days with injury, he still managed 20 league appearances as Palace bagged 50 points for the first time in their top-flight history.

Palace will be reluctant to sell, but the prospect of losing Wharton too could turn this into their most disastrous window yet if Real Madrid’s interest is genuine.