Crystal Palace’s return to Europe brought more than just a narrow victory, with the post-match mood exposing a contrast in ideas at the top of the club.

On the pitch, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored their first European goal as Crystal Palace began their Europa Conference League campaign with a 1-0 win over Fredrikstad.

The French forward’s effort epitomised a game which comprised equal parts dominance and frustration for Palace, with Mateta heading inside the far post after Will Hughes sent a deflected strike back into the box.

Palace were without Eberechi Eze, who is expected to join Arsenal in the coming days.

Fredrikstad’s deep line proved troublesome for Palace to break down and, for the most part, restricted the hosts to efforts from outside the box or attacks from wide areas. Mateta also hit the post, and Daniel Munoz saw a header come back off the woodwork in the second half.

Afterwards, Oliver Glasner admitted he does not expect Eze to play for Palace again. “Ebs will not play for us anymore, so it does not make sense to talk about him. It’s gone,” he said.

Attention then turned to Marc Guehi, with Glasner using his press conference to make his stance clear. “Marc Guehi has to stay,” he said.

“We are very, very late to find replacements,” the Austrian admitted. “I think we could have behaved much better than we did. It’s not the best way to start the season. I think we are below the edge.

“If Marc [Guehi] leaves, maybe I will try my boots because I was a centre back. We have to act. It’s Crystal Palace’s future and we need to add numbers.”

Minutes later, chairman Steve Parish gave a very different assessment. “If Marc Guehi wants to sign a contract, he can stay,” he said.

“It’s a difficult situation; everyone has to sell players to comply with the rules. That’s a situation that we will have to look at in the next days.”

Parish also paid tribute to Eze. He told Channel 5: “He’s been fantastic for the club and we’re pleased that he’s going to fulfil the ambitions that he’s got. The King is dead, long live the King. We have to try use the money and give ourselves a stronger base.”

For Glasner, though, the contrast was obvious. A good night on the pitch ended with the manager warning of a squad left exposed, while his chairman openly admitted sales may still be needed before the window shuts.