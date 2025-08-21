Man Utd give Tottenham ‘green light’ to sign Garnacho as Chelsea pressure sought

Manchester United have reportedly given Tottenham the ‘green light’ to come back into the frame for Alejandro Garnacho, as they fear gifting Chelsea a cut-price signing.

United need to sell some of their players if they are to sign anybody more this summer. They have spent north of £200million, on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Diego Leon.

However, no transfer fees have come in yet, with only Marcus Rashford from the United bomb squad exiting, and the first chance for the Red Devils to receive a fee from him is in the summer, as his move to Barcelona is originally a loan.

Other players expected to be pushed out are Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

However, attempts to push Garnacho out have so far proven futile. Ruben Amorim does not get on with him, and is ready to let him go, but United want £50million for that transfer, and main suitors Chelsea are willing to pay just £30million.

But according to GIVEMESPORT, United are hoping Tottenham will choose to re-enter the race for the winger.

Indeed, the Red Devils are said to have given Spurs ‘thee green light to come back into the frame’ to sign Garnacho, as there are fears they will be forced to allow him to join Chelsea for a cut-price fee if no other suitors come forward.

United’s eagerness for Spurs to re-enter the race for Garnacho might not be misplaced, as the north London outfit have missed out on signing Eberechi Eze in recent days.

Tottenham thought they had almost got the move over the line, before Arsenal came out of nowhere to hijack them and secure Eze for themselves.

As a result, Tottenham are being linked with a lot of attacking midfielders and wingers. In the last day, that list includes Nicolas Jackson, Nico Paz, Tyler Dibling, Xavi Simons and Morgan Rogers.

But Rogers could cost north of £80million, with Jackson valued in the region of £60million, so a move for Garnacho should certainly be cheaper.

The United winger is known to be keen on remaining in the Premier League, too, though Chelsea is said to be his favoured destination.

If they cannot agree a deal with United and Spurs can, though, the Argentine might have little choice, knowing if he stays at United he’ll only be watching on from the stands.

