Chelsea have reportedly made a ‘whopping offer’ for a defender, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons.

The Blues, unsurprisingly, have been active in this summer’s market as they have bolstered their squad before and after their Club World Cup triumph.

With Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato among their notable signings, Chelsea are second in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe and their spree should surpass £300m before this window closes.

Enzo Maresca’s side remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, with it widely reported that their focus is on signing Garnacho and Simons in the coming weeks.

Reports have also indicated that the Blues have entered the market for another new centre-back as they will be without Levi Colwill for most of this season after he suffered an ACL injury.

READ: Man Utd usurp Chelsea at top of five-year Premier League net spend table!



Chelsea have been linked with several potential options, with Inter Milan standout Alessandro Bastoni mooted as a target this summer.

The 26-year-old has been one of the best defenders in Serie A over the past couple of seasons and a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta claims Chelsea have tried to lure him to the Premier League.

Inter Milan can demand a huge fee for Bastoni as he is under contract until 2028, though Chelsea have tested their resolve with a ‘whopping offer’ worth around 50 million euros.

However, Bastoni is unlikely to move to Chelsea as the report has indicated that he has decided to ‘politely decline’ a potential switch to Stamford Bridge.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed: Arsenal given head start as record £6.7bn TV deal kicks in

👉 Liverpool clash with Newcastle and Chelsea while Forest dominate the most bitter games this season

👉 Every ‘world-class’ player in the Premier League: Arsenal trio join Liverpool quartet on 16-man list



Regarding Garnacho and Simons, Romano has made it clear that one thing must happen for Chelsea to sign the two attackers.

Romano explained: “Xavi Simons scored for Leipzig today and he’s starting to show his skills again. He had a post on social media with the caption ‘ring ring’, well he’s waiting for a call from Chelsea.

“Xavi Simons wants to go to Chelsea. This is not a mystery. We’ve been saying that for a long time. The reality is that Chelsea need to sell players before signing players like Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons.

“We had rumours about Bayern and Manchester City. What I can guarantee you is that since July, Xavi Simons wants to go to Chelsea. He’s waiting for Chelsea. That’s the situation.”