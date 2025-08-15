Arsenal are on the verge of handing a new contract to a superstar

Arsenal have rejected the opportunity to sign Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer in favour of Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Gunners have already made six signings this summer with the Arsenal board looking to push Mikel Arteta’s side to title glory after three consecutive seasons of being runners-up.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres have all joined and there could be room for more.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with moves to both Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eze and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo but it’s still unclear who they will move for.

And the Manchester Evening News have revealed that Arsenal had the chance to sign Garnacho this summer but rejected the opportunity to land the Argentina international.

It is understood Arsenal, Tottenham and Spanish side Atletico Madrid ‘all did due diligence on Garnacho before deciding to explore other options to reinforce their attack.’

The report added: ‘Spurs and Arsenal are interested in signing Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze and Arsenal have already recruited winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea. Spurs have held discussions about potentially buying Savinho from Manchester City.

‘Atletico, Garnacho’s former club, gave consideration to re-signing the Argentina international but bought fellow winger Alex Baena from Villarreal.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Friday that Man Utd and Chelsea are now ‘very, very advanced’ over a potential transfer for Garnacho.

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand admitted earlier this week that he would “love to see Garnacho at the club for years” despite it looking likely that he will move to Chelsea.

Ferdinand said on talkSPORT: “I’ve said for a long time, as a football player, I wouldn’t want to see him go. But football’s not just about what you do out on the pitch.

“I think everything’s got to marry up, and if the manager deems that he’s not the right type that he wants at the football club, then we’ve just got to hold our hands up and say, ‘Well you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do’. But I’d love to see Garnacho at the club for years because I think he’s an asset.”

But former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan did not take Ferdinand’s side, he said: “I disagree with Rio on Garnacho.

“I think he’s a little runt that should be dropped-kicked out of Man United at the first available opportunity for decent amount of money because he doesn’t understand which football club he’s playing for.

“I am not interested in his opinions about who didn’t support him, who didn’t clap him when he scored a goal or which football club he can wear to appreciate Marcus Rashford’s contribution.

“I am interested in a player that plays for arguably the biggest club in English football and respects that opportunity, and he doesn’t.”