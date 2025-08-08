Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons have been linked with moves to Chelsea.

Chelsea have ‘agreed every detail’ of personal terms with Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho ahead of a potential transfer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have already got eight signings over the line this summer with Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Kendry Paez and Mamadou Sarr all joining.

But Chelsea are not done yet with rumours that they are looking to bring in both Man Utd winger Garnacho and RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons before the end of the transfer window.

Man Utd are looking to offload the members of their ‘bomb squad’ with Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia currently proving difficult to shift for the fees they want.

Garnacho is priced at around £60m by the Red Devils, after previously asking for £70m, while Chelsea have reportedly said they won’t pay more than £30m for the Argentina international.

But one thing is for sure: Garnacho wants to join Chelsea. A report on Thursday insisted that Man Utd have chosen to ‘rule out all options this summer’.

And Romano has now revealed that Garnacho has ‘agreed every detail of personal terms’ and that everything on the player’s side is ‘done’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Alejandro Garnacho has agreed every detail of personal terms with Chelsea! Deal done on player side, he only wants Chelsea as revealed here since July. Talks with Man United about fee will follow soon. #CFC pursue both Garnacho and Xavi Simons, as revealed.’

During a recent press conference, Man Utd boss Amorim revealed that Garnacho was keen to leave Old Trafford after being left out of the club’s pre-season tour.

Amorim said: “Garnacho is a really talented boy, but sometimes things don’t work out.

“You cannot explain specifically what it is. But I have the feeling that Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership. And I can understand that. It’s not a problem.

“Sometimes you adapt to one guy, you have the connection. Other times, you want a new challenge. We try to make everything okay to all the parts, to the club, to the coach and to the players. It’s a natural thing in football.”

Amorim added: “There are players that clearly show that they don’t want to be here, and that is normal. It’s not that they’re bad and I’m good, or I’m bad and they’re good.

“It’s not that situation. It’s a simple situation that they want new challenges. If the market closes and they are still Manchester United players, we as a club have to treat them under the same conditions.

“But at this moment, I’m just working with the players I think are going to stay, and the other guys are trying to find a solution for their careers.”

Football finance expert Stefan Borson recently insisted that a deal for Garnacho would be a “no-brainer” for Chelsea if they could get him for £30m.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think it feels like a bit of a no-brainer for £30million.

“You would be hard pushed to lose money at £30million because I think he is a player whose wages are manageable right now because he’s young and he’s not had that big uplift.

“I think he would get a sizeable contract at Chelsea, but I think to the point where he’s the kind of player that if you bought him for £30million and he was okay, not disastrous, but you wanted to shift him on next summer or the summer after, it feels very doable to Europe.

“I do think it’s a low-risk deal. But then, if it is so low risk, then it is interesting that so far nobody has bitten. There seems to be very little interest aside from Chelsea, which is slightly surprising.

“You would have thought maybe he’s a deal that’s doable for quite a few clubs that are just under the main big teams. That sort of Europa League tier of teams maybe. I guess it’s limited numbers.

“France is never going to be an option outside of PSG. I guess maybe Marseille, but very few teams now in France can do any sort of major business.

“So, then you’re looking at Germany. Yes, there are two or three teams in Germany that could do this deal. In Italy, it’s a bit harder, maybe two or three again.

“Then Spain, he really doesn’t seem to be interesting for Barca or Real, and he’s definitely doable for Atletico, but they seem not to have moved for him, which was once touted as being a potential option.

“So, beyond that, then you’re looking at teams that maybe even at £30million, it’s a tough deal.”