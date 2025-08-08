According to reports, Newcastle United face missing out on another transfer target as Bayern Munich are plotting a move for a Chelsea star.

The Magpies are enduring a nightmare summer transfer window. Premier League rivals have beaten them in the race for key targets, including James Trafford, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Newcastle are working on a deal to make Malick Thiaw their second marquee summer signing after Anthony Elanga, but another priority is a new striker amid reports linking Alexander Isak with a move to Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s side initially made Benjamin Sesko their preferred target to replace Isak, but they have missed out on the 22-year-old, who has a full agreement with Man Utd and is set for his medical on Friday amid two sacrifices.

This means Newcastle are having to turn their attention to alternatives and Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has been mooted as an option.

Jackson is looking increasingly likely to leave Chelsea this summer as he has dropped in the pecking order following the arrivals of Delap and Pedro at Stamford Bridge.

His temperament is a worry, but Jackson clearly has huge potential and has grabbed 34 goal involvements in his 65 Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

Newcastle have become a likely destination for Jackson, with Twitter account Indykaila news, who have been credited by David Ornstein and have a ‘team of five respected reporters’, claimed on Thursday that he is keen on a move to St James’ Park.

They tweeted: Exclusive: Nicolas Jackson has made it clear to his agent: he wants to join Newcastle United.

“The young talent is eager to take the iconic number 9 shirt & make history for the club.

‘@ChelseaFC and @NUFC in talks, Jackson is optimistic that both clubs can reach an agreement. Will he become the next star in the North East? Only time will tell.’

However, Jackson to Newcastle is not yet cut and dry as German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed Bayern Munich’s interest in the striker.

Plettenberg has also revealed Chelsea’s cut-price valuation of Jackson after it has previously been reported that they want £80-100m to sanction his exit.

He said on X: “EXCL | FC Bayern have made enquiries about Nicolas #Jackson in the past few hours. Bayern have gathered information on his current status, price, and conditions. Newcastle are seriously interested. #NUFC

“The 24 y/o versatile striker is on the verge of leaving Chelsea. Price valuation: €65m. #CFC.”

Plettenberg clarified his update with more details on Bayern Munich’s interest on Friday morning, adding: “Since the wildest insults are flying around again: Bayern gathered information about Jackson. Nothing more reported, nothing less. And also confirmed from other journalists.

“Bayern are still exploring options on the market. Players are being offered to them. Bayern gathering information doesn’t mean they’re going to sign him. Focus remains on Woltemade, other market opportunities are being assessed, Nkunku is on their radar. Eberl is doing his homework.

“And if, after gathering information, it turns out that Jackson isn’t an option, then that’s simply a normal part of the process.”