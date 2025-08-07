According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have a fresh bid ‘ready to submit’ for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, on one condition.

The Premier League champions failed with an opening bid worth £110million for the Swedish international.

They walked away from negotiations after Newcastle’s swift and strong rejection, and are unwilling to offer again unless given encouragement from the north east club.

The Magpies don’t want to sell Isak but opened negotiations with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after their star player asked to leave.

Now that Sesko has chosen Manchester United over Newcastle, it’s uncertain what will happen with Isak.

READ MORE: Alexander Isak next? Ten Premier League players who went on strike to force a transfer

David Ornstein has said, however, that their failure to land the Slovenian shouldn’t impact Liverpool’s hopes of signing Isak.

Ornstein explained: “I don’t want to put firm judgement on how this will play out but as things stand, I don’t think the Sesko deal not happening suddenly collapses Isak’s departure.

“I think by the time the window shuts on the 1st September, I think there is a very good chance Isak will have departed, and his preference is to join Liverpool.”

Isak is considered to be one of the world’s best strikers and scored 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, an output Newcastle are desperate not to lose.

RELATED ARTICLES ON F365

👉 Carlos Baleba, not Benjamin Sesko, will make Man Utd a passable football team

👉 Sesko over Watkins? Man Utd take Hojlund, Zirkzee risk again over what’s really important

👉 Man Utd: Two Sesko sacrifices to seal ‘agreement’ revealed as Romano confirms key medical details



Ornstein’s comments have been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who says Liverpool “maintain their focus” on Isak, despite being linked with PSG’s Bradley Barcola on Wednesday.

Romano explains that the Reds have a new bid “ready to be submitted if Newcastle open doors” to selling Isak.

The transfer journalist wrote on X: “Liverpool mantain their focus on Alexander Isak for the final weeks of the summer window.

“New proposal, ready to be submitted if Newcastle open doors to the move.

“Isak maintains his position; he doesn’t want to play or stay at Newcastle, he wants to leave and join #LFC.”

Liverpool have already spent around £260m on signings this summer, with Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong their most notable additions.

This places the Premier League champions as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe. Still, they remain in the market for more signings and have money to spend as Darwin Nunez is set to follow Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah in leaving.

READ NEXT: Liverpool: Isak ‘missing’ from Newcastle training and ‘will not attend’ Howe’s ‘family event’