The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed a significant update on Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United amid interest from Liverpool.

Isak‘s future at Newcastle looks increasingly uncertain as he recently announced his intention to ‘explore’ a move elsewhere this summer.

The Newcastle standout has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world as he scored 27 goals in 42 games last season, and while his current club want him to stay, they face an uphill fight to retain his services in the closing weeks of this transfer window.

The striker’s stance on an exit has arguably weakened Newcastle’s negotiating power on their prized asset (under contract until 2028) and Liverpool appears to be his most likely next destination.

Liverpool have already spent £260m on signings this summer, but they remain intent on signing Isak even after landing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m.

The Premier League holders have already had a bid of around £120m rejected for Isak and it’s since been reported that they plan to return with an improved bid once Newcastle land a replacement and potentially open the door to an exit.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Isak has been ‘told to train alone’ and this decision has been ‘driven by Eddie Howe’, while Newcastle ‘accept’ that he has to go or extend his contract with no middle ground’.

Now, Ornstein has provided a detailed update on Isak’s situation, with the striker and his team believing the “Newcastle chapter is closed”.

“Liverpool are indicating that they had no sort of immediate plans to come back in with a second bid given the firm and fast nature of Newcastle’s rebuttal. They didn’t view that any point in doing that. Let’s see how it develops because Alexander Isak intends to leave Newcastle,” Ornstein explained on the latest The Athletic FC podcast.

“Sesko would have been in Newcastle’s mind his replacement. They went for Ekitike previously. The word at Newcastle was to play alongside Isak, but I think Isak and his representatives have made it clear for some time to Newcastle that their plan is to leave and I think the Newcastle chapter is closed from what we’re hearing.

“Is it the case of game over for Isak, he has to stay? Well Newcastle hold his contract until 2028, they have the power to hold on to Isak.

“But, I don’t think they are stupid. They know the situation they have on their hands. They will continue to find suitable replacements. There will be load of names: Nicolas Jackson has been reported for some time that he is under consideration. There will be other names too.”

Ornstein has also claimed that Isak has a “very good chance” of leaving Newcastle before this summer window closes at the start of September.

“I don’t want to put firm judgement on how this will play out but as things stand, I don’t think the Sesko deal not happening suddenly collapses Isak’s departure,” Ornstein added.

“I think by the time the window shuts on the 1st September, I think there is a very good chance Isak will have departed, and his preference is to join Liverpool.”