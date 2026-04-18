Fabrizio Romano tells Man Utd €45m Brazilian midfielder would be an ‘attractive’ signing

Fabrizio Romano has outlined the reasons why Manchester United should look at a potential deal to bring Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd showed interest in signing Ederson when Ruben Amorim was in charge of the Premier League club.

Amorim is no longer the manager of Man Utd, but the Red Devils plan to delve into the transfer market this summer to rebuild their midfield.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and it is also likely that Manuel Ugarte will depart Old Trafford.

Man Utd have already identified a number of midfielders as potential summer signings, including Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested Ederson as a possible target for Man Utd in the summer of 2026.

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The Italian journalist has noted that Man Utd were previously interested in the Brazil international defensive midfielder.

Romano has outlined the reasons why the 26-year-old would be a good signing for Man Utd, as Atletico Madrid refuse to meet Atalanta’s demands of €45million (£39.2m) for the midfielder despite having a deal in place with him.

The Italian journalist said about Ederson and Man Utd on his YouTube channel: “And then guys, keep an eye also on another player, and that name is Ederson, the Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta.

“Because what’s happening with Ederson is that Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player on personal terms already since February, March, but, at the moment, Atletico Madrid are not willing to pay what Atalanta want for Ederson.

“Atalanta start from €45million, maybe could be negotiated around €40m, something around that, but negotiating with Atalanta is never easy for any club.

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“And so, now, from what I understand, Premier League clubs are also calling for Ederson.

“So, if Atalanta and Atletico Madrid are not able to close this deal for the Brazilian midfielder, keep an eye on the situation also with Premier League clubs, because, you remember that Man Utd were tracking him already when Ruben Amorim was the coach.

“He has always been appreciated by people at the club.

“Let’s see if Man Utd decide to return on this one, but Ederson could be attractive because he’s out of contract in 2027, could be a very good opportunity.

“He’s not on a crazy salary, so the salary could be a factor financially.

“You can get a very good player on a normal price in terms of the full package – salary, commission and then obviously transfer fee, but Atalanta insist on €45m.

“So, Premier League clubs also calling and attentive to the situation for Ederson after Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player, but not yet with Atalanta.”

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