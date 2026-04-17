Romano reveals Klopp to Real Madrid truth as he brings TAA, Vinicius Jr transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has brought the latest Real Madrid manager update, amid Jurgen Klopp rumours, and reveals what the future holds for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid sacked former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso in January after months of speculation of dressing-room unrest over tactics and team selection.

Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed as the new manager immediately, although Real Madrid didn’t make it clear if he was the permanent replacement or just an interim boss until the end of the season.

Either way, there have been reports since losing to Bayern Munich in their thrilling Champions League quarter-final that Arbeloa will be replaced in the summer.

And Romano has hinted that Arbeloa could even leave Real Madrid before the end of the season, although he reiterated the respect the La Liga giants have for their head coach.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arbeloa has been really appreciated internally at Real Madrid. First of all, people like his attitude. Second, they really value how he trusted young players from Castilla, because that is something Real Madrid want to continue doing.

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“And then the game against Bayern was also appreciated. The team competed well against Manchester City earlier and then against Bayern too. Even though there was the red card for Camavinga, the attitude and the performance were respected inside the club. Of course, in terms of trophies and results, nothing has been won. That is the point.

“Real Madrid will assess Arbeloa’s position internally. It is possible that he could leave the club between now and the end of the season, but at the moment Real Madrid have not communicated anything official to him.”

There have been rumours that Klopp is one of their top candidates to succeed Arbeloa in the summer with rumours some signings are even being lined up – but Romano claims that Real Madrid still need “need to understand” whether the German even wants to return to management.

Romano added: “Real Madrid are still having internal conversations about managers, and one of the names always mentioned internally is Jurgen Klopp. But at the moment, that is not something advanced or concrete.

“Real Madrid have many people in the board who really appreciate Klopp, but first they need to understand whether Klopp really wants to return to the daily job of a manager. That has to be clear before anything else.”

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Former Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold has not had an easy time of settling in at the Bernabeu with in injury-hit season seeing him fail to reach top form, while Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away.

On the futures of the Real Madrid duo, Romano continued: “Real Madrid believe this was a season where Trent had to adapt to a new league, a new city, a new life, and a new style of football. They are happy with his attitude.

“It was not an easy start, but he has improved, and the club are convinced. Trent will 100 percent stay this summer. He is not going to be on the market. Forget the rumours about Saudi Arabia or a return to the Premier League. He is staying at Real Madrid.

“As for Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid still want to continue with him. The new contract proposal remains on the table and negotiations will continue. It is Florentino Perez who really wants Vinicius to stay and sign a new deal. So the intention from Real Madrid remains clear: continue with Vinicius.”

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On other potential summer transfers, Romano said: “For Antonio Rudiger, it is still a 50-50 situation. Nothing has been agreed yet with Real Madrid over a new deal. The club would be open to keeping him on a short-term contract, but they still need to understand the conditions. So at the moment, we cannot guarantee a renewal. Talks will happen, yes, but nothing is decided.

“For Dani Carvajal, the situation is quiet for now. This could depend on the manager. Under Arbeloa, the situation was not easy because Carvajal was almost never playing. If another manager comes in, the situation could change. There is also a leadership angle here.

“People inside Real Madrid believe that losing Luka Modric last summer on a free was a big mistake in terms of leadership, even if he is still performing well at Milan. Now the club do not want to lose another leader like Carvajal without thinking carefully. He has had calls from Qatar in the last six months, so he has options, but his future will depend on what Madrid decide.

“And then there is David Alaba, who will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. That is 100 percent. It is over.”

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