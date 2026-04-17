Michael Carrick says teenage Man Utd gem ready to start vs Chelsea: ‘He’s ahead of schedule’

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has said that Ayden Heaven is ready to start against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this weekend.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening, Man Utd will be determined to bounce back with a victory over Chelsea in London on Saturday evening.

However, Man Utd interim manager Carrick faces issues at centre-back, with both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez suspended.

Maguire was handed an additional one-game ban for improper conduct, following his red card at Bournemouth last month.

Martinez will not be able to face Chelsea either, with the Argentine defender having been sent off against Leeds this week.

Matthijs de Ligt is on the sidelines at the moment with a lingering back injury, meaning that Carrick will have to use Ayden Heaven alongside Leny Yoro in central defence against Chelsea.

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Heaven is only 19 and has made just eight starts in the Premier League this season, but Carrick believes that the England Under-20 international centre-back is ready to star against Chelsea.

Carrick told BBC Sport about the prospect of Heaven starting against Chelsea: “Ayden is in a good place.

“He’s still young, and he’s progressing through the early stages of his career, so I think it’s natural for him to play some games and not some others.

“He’s training really well, improving and listening. It’s natural for a centre-back of his age, and he’s ahead of schedule in terms of the games he’s played. He trained with England a few weeks ago and did well. He’s looking forward to the game, for sure.”

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When asked whether Heaven and Yoro could be the future of Man Utd’s bacjline, Carrick said: “In terms of predicting the future, you’ve got to be careful.

“We’re delighted to have both of them and for the ages that they’re at to be playing in the Premier League for such a big club is not always the case.

“It’s a position that to be in the team at the young age is not always easy.

“For the two boys to have played as they have, different amounts at different times, the experience and level at they’re at now is really good.

“The future is the future, we give them the opportunity to keep progressing whether that is with training, off the pitch, the coaching side, help and advice and certainly game time as well.

“They are both in a really good place at the moment and are probably doing as well as we can hope for for centre-backs at the age they are at.”

Carrick added that Patrick Dorgu will not play against Chelsea and gave a hopeful update on Kobbie Mainoo, who did not feature against Leeds.

The Man Utd interim manager said: “Patrick [Dorgu] is going well, rehabbing well, he’s on track but is not with us in terms of training yet. He’s back on the pitch which is positive and he’s doing really well.

“Kobbie [Mainoo] has done little bits, we’re working towards it. There’s a decision to be made there.”

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