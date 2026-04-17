Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has shared his opinion on Arsenal trio Gabriel, William Saliba and David Raya, while Pep Guardiola has hit back at critics of the Gunners.

Man City and Arsenal will lock horns with each other at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal are six points clear of Man City at the top of the table, but the Cityzens, who are second, have a game in hand.

The north London club’s recent performances and results have been underwhelming.

Although Arsenal won against Sporting CP in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they could score just one goal over two legs.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost to Man City in the Carabao Cup final last month and slumped to a defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals earlier this month.

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Arsenal also went down 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League last season.

The Gunners, though, have the meanest defence in the Premier League this season, having conceded just 24 goals in 32 matches.

While Haaland is the current top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals, the Norway international is fully aware that getting past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel will not be easy.

Haaland told ESPN: “Of course, it’s always a good challenge against him (Gabriel).

“Arsenal have been one of the best teams in Europe for the last few seasons.

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“So they are good. Gabriel is good, [William] Saliba is good, [goalkeeper David] Raya is good. So it’s not easy, but what can we do? We have to try.”

Meanwhile, Man City manager Guardiola has hit back at Arsenal’s critics and has noted that going for their first Premier League title since 2004 makes the Gunners “unique”.

Guardiola told BBC Sport: “Yes. People are so demanding. From the media, supporters, everyone. I enjoy watching them. I learn a lot in many things.

“People what they want is to win and we’ll fight. An aspect that is really, really important that we cannot fight against is 22 years without winning the Premier League.

“They have something that makes them unique. I know that.

“I knew that feeling when we arrived here. For a long time we didn’t win the Premier League. Manuel [Pellegrini] and [Roberto] Mancini did it but for our era I would say, I know how you feel that first win.

“That is something that we cannot play against. That’s why we have to focus on the way we have to play.”

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