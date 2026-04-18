Man Utd are in the box seat in the race to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle this summer, according to reports, amid rumours he will leave.

Gordon is attracting lots of interest after recent claims that the England international is ‘open’ to a move away from St James’ Park at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs being linked with a summer move for the 25-year-old, who has 17 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Responding to rumours that Gordon could look to leave Newcastle, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said on Friday that he wouldn’t play the winger if he wasn’t committed to the club.

Howe told the media on Friday: “I’m not going to play a player, any player, if I don’t feel they’re 100% committed to the club and to its future.

“Because that commitment, that resolve, what a player gives the team, has to be total.”

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In a perhaps unfortunate turn of events for the Howe, Gordon was missing from the Newcastle squad for their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Reacting to Gordon’s absence, Daily Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards wrote on X: ‘Anthony Gordon not involved against Bournemouth 24 hours after Eddie Howe said he can only pick players who are totally committed to the club. Not a great look in that context but official reason given is a slight hip injury #nufc.’

Despite interest from a host of big clubs, reports in Spain are now claiming that Man Utd ‘have taken the lead’ in the race to sign Gordon this summer.

It is understood that the Red Devils have put a €100m (£87m) ‘0ffer’ on the table as they look to beat other sides to the England international.

The report adds: ‘The intention is clear: to get ahead of the competition and close a deal they consider strategic to bolster their attack. United are looking for a player who can provide dynamism and goals, and they see Gordon as the ideal profile to lead their offensive project.

‘This financial investment demonstrates the club’s confidence in the player’s potential. In a market where prices continue to rise, Manchester United doesn’t want to fall behind in the race for one of the Premier League’s most sought-after talents.’

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Although he is not doubting Bayern Munich’s interest in Gordon, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein wonders whether the Newcastle star will end up there given his desire to start football matches.

Ornstein revealed: “It’s still early. Bayern’s interest is not new and we know the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have coveted him previously, too.

“There are plenty of suggestions around the industry that Bayern could be the direction of travel – but I imagine they would need to shift somebody because they wouldn’t want Gordon as a back-up and he won’t want to go somewhere as a back-up.

“I don’t know of him being at the top of Arsenal’s list and from what I hear a move to Liverpool is not on his or their agenda, even after the Ekitike injury. Newcastle seem open to a sale but at the right price and if the reported £80m is true, that will not be easily achieved.”

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