Arsenal have been warned that they face playing second fiddle to Manchester City in another “period of domination” on one condition.

The Gunners are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but a lot can change this weekend as they face Manchester City at the Etihad.

With a game in hand, Man City are in control of the title race and will be level on points with Arsenal if they win this weekend and against Burnley next Wednesday.

Man City are building momentum at the right time, while Arsenal look to be falling apart as they risk yet another season without a trophy.

Arsenal have already failed in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, and they will also be up against it in the Champions League should they reach the final to face Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

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And former Premier League striker Troy Deeney suspects Man City will have another era of “domination” and win the “next five” Premier League titles if they edge out Arsenal this season.

“I can see another period of domination ahead — particularly if City edge out Arsenal in the next few weeks,” Deeney told The Sun.

“We all know how Guardiola’s team will approach the game tomorrow. Meanwhile, listening to Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta after reaching the Champions League semi- finals in midweek, I got the impression his team might play for a draw at the Etihad.”

Deeney has also likened Arsenal’s situation to a wedding and encouraged them to “steal the show” on Sunday afternoon.

“That underlines the different approach of the two teams in this gripping title race — which reminds me of the build-up to your own wedding,” Deeney added.

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“Two months before the ‘big day’, you are not really bothered about it. You think it’s a while off and it will be fine when the day comes.

But the night before, you tense up a bit and think, ‘Oh — so this is actually happening’.

“I feel like that’s what Arsenal have done — they’ve tensed up. They want it to go so well, so perfectly, that they are forgetting to enjoy it.

“People always say about their weddings that they didn’t really get to enjoy it because they were worried about this and that.

“Before you know it the day has passed and you didn’t enjoy it — and that’s what Arsenal are in danger of doing.

“All the while, City — because of all the titles they’ve won — are totally comfortable with this whole thing. They just want to do it all again and again.

“Tomorrow should tell us whether Arsenal are ready to steal the show — or if they will be the bridesmaids yet again.”

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