Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has been told that nobody “gives a f*** about him at Barcelona and this has helped him this season.

Last summer, Rashford left Man Utd to join Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around 30 million euros (£26m).

Initially, there were doubts about whether the Man Utd outcast would prove a worthwhile signing for Barcelona, but he has surpassed all expectations for Hansi Flick’s side.

The England international has ten goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting this week that he is increasingly likely to join Barcelona permanently.

Romano said: “Manchester United believe that Barcelona will be able to make the deal permanent for Rashford. They are still talking club-to-club, and it will take some time financially for Barcelona to progress in an official way. But with the agents of Marcus Rashford, there is already an agreement.”

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has spoken on Rashford’s move to Barcelona, claiming his response to a “stark message” from the club has helped to get the best out of him.

“Walking away from a club where he was a huge figure, the message at Barcelona will have been stark: ‘We don’t give a f*** about Marcus Rashford, we had Lionel Messi here not long ago,'” Deeney told The Sun.

“They don’t care what he thinks or what he wears or does – he is there to prove himself worthy of playing for that club.”

He added: “It shows you cannot have it your own way… You bend to Barcelona or you don’t play.

“Barcelona have now laid out to Rashford that ‘this is how we do things around here’. If you fall in line, the rewards will come – you’ll play for Barcelona, score goals and go to the World Cup with England.”

Some have called for Rashford to return to Man Utd, but ex-United player Lee Sharpe has explained why this could be a bad idea.

He said: “If he feels like he could come back and be the Marcus Rashford of old and is prepared to give 100 per cent in every game, then I’d take him back in a heartbeat. But it’s whether he feels like he is welcome.

“He certainly wasn’t producing the sort of form that he was earlier on in his career. If he’s going to come in and be a bit lazy and a bit half-hearted, like he was before he left, then I don’t want him.”

