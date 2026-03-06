Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are “counting on” two summer sales worth around £70m to raise funds.

The Red Devils have done some great work in the transfer market over recent windows, with Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all proving to be successful additions.

The Premier League giants have also handled player exits really well, with most of their bomb squad offloaded on their terms in last summer’s window.

This includes Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, who left Man Utd to join Barcelona and Napoli respectively. Each player departed Old Trafford on loan and the deals included an option to buy.

Rashford and Hojlund have impressed at their loan clubs and Romano has explained that the Red Devils are currently banking on Barcelona and Napoli signing them permanently.

“Man Utd are counting on €80 million (around £70m) income from Hojlund and Rashford,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“For Højlund, Napoli already paid a €6m loan fee, and Napoli are fully expected to pay the €44m option-to-buy clause in the summer.

“Napoli are very happy with Højlund, he is very happy at Napoli, and the expectation is for them to continue together. So if nothing crazy happens, Man United can count on €50m total package for Rasmus Højlund.

“Then €30 million from Rashford, because at the end, Manchester United believe that Barcelona will be able to make the deal permanent for Rashford. They are still talking club-to-club, and it will take some time financially for Barcelona to progress in an official way. But with the agents of Marcus Rashford, there is already an agreement.

“Barcelona want him, Rashford is ready to stay at Barça. Remember, from Man United, Højlund could be 50 and Rashford could be 30—so €80m potentially, which could be an important budget for United.”

These deals will boost United’s chances of securing their top transfer targets in the summer, with Michael Carrick admitting that a new winger is among their priorities.

Man Utd will also sign at least one new midfielder, and journalist Ben Jacobs has named a couple of potential targets.

“I am fairly confident that there will be a left-winger signing at Manchester United in the summer,” Jacobs claimed.

“Yan Diomande is one of the leading targets put forward by Christopher Vivell and there is a realistic expectation that Manchester United will go big in their left-wing signing.”

Jacobs added: “It is true that Casemiro has raised Bruno Guimarães to Manchester United.

“If Guimarães left Newcastle, he would be perfectly fine to stay within the Premier League, he has always been open to it despite publicly being a very passionate and loyal player. There has always been an openness to engage with clubs over a potential move within England.”

