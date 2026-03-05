Michael Carrick is not the 'frontrunner' for the permanent Man Utd job.

Michael Carrick is reportedly not the ‘frontrunner’ to be the next permanent Manchester United manager as they have three top targets.

Carrick was brought in to replace Ruben Amorim at the start of this year, with the Man Utd legend named interim manager until the end of this season.

And the former Middlesbrough boss enjoyed a dream start at Old Trafford, guiding Man Utd to six wins in his first seven games in charge.

Man Utd’s performances and results have dramatically improved since Carrick implemented several obvious changes, including switching to four at the back and playing key players in their best positions, but their unbeaten run ended against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

10-man Newcastle picked up a deserved 2-1 win against Man Utd, who also flattered to deceive in the narrow victory over Crystal Palace and the draw against West Ham.

Before the Newcastle game, a report from our pals at TEAMtalk claimed Carrick is in the ‘box seat’ to land the permanent Man Utd job as the current ‘outstanding candidate’.

However, Man Utd’s stance appears to have altered as a new update from Ben Jacobs insists Carrick is not currently the “frontrunner” for the permanent manager’s job.

Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs claimed: “I don’t think we can call Michael Carrick the front runner for the job.”

Jacobs has also insisted that England’s Thomas Tuchel and Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti are ‘not’ in the running to join Man Utd as they are expected to remain in their current roles beyond the World Cup.

Instead, Jacobs believes Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martinez are currently Man Utd’s top targets.

As per a post from United Stand on X, Jacobs said: ‘Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martinez are names being discussed at the moment.

‘Mauricio Pochettino and Kieran McKenna are still appreciated, but are not expected to be frontrunners for the job.’

On Wednesday, a report from TEAMtalk insisted Nagelsmann has been ‘thrust into the mix’ as a candidate for Man Utd as the current Germany boss ‘wants the job’.

However, the outlet also explained why Man Utd may ultimately decide against appointing Nagelsmann.

‘INEOS are unlikely to appoint a manager without experience of English football and while their credentials are under consideration, neither [Nagelsmann or Niko Kovac] is currently leading the race. ‘The pair are standout candidates on paper, but insiders have made it clear that Premier League know-how remains a key criterion in the club’s ongoing search for a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim.’

