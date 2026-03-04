Paul Scholes aimed a shot at Michael Carrick and Manchester United after their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday ended his unbeaten run in caretaker charge of the Red Devils.

Carrick had overseen six wins and a draw as interim manager, leading United into third place in the Premier League, before his nadir at the helm at St James’ Park.

United went behind when Antony Gordon converted from the penalty spot after Bruno Fernandes had tripped the Newcastle winger in the box but hit back quickly when Casemiro headed in Fernandes’ free-kick.

Newcastle were already down to ten men before that quick fire brace of goals just before half-time when Jacob Ramsey, who had already been booked for an early foul on Casemiro, was very harshly adjudged by referee Peter Bankes to have dived in he box.

The visitors failed to take the most of their advantage in the second half and got exactly what they deserved in the 90th minute when substitute William Osula scored one of the goals of the season, cutting in from the right touchline and curling the ball gloriously around Harry Maguire and into the far corner.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game but Scholes was more intent on focusing on the Man Utd negatives, and took to Instagram to hit out at his former club and Carrick.

He wrote, accompanied by a kissing emoji: ‘Michael has definitely got something special about him… cos Utd have been crap last 4 games… night’

The post also included ‘Tonali’ and a heart emoji in reference to his love of the Newcastle midfielder.

Scholes named his “perfect” United manager earlier this week as he questioned if Carrick has the “experience” required to take on such a big job.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Michael Carrick is doing great, it’s unbelievable the change. If you put yourself in the owner’s shoes or whoever is making the decision, he’s putting real pressure on them to get the job.

“The people making that decision might have to think about it a little bit differently because I don’t think you need the most technical or talented coach.

“You’re at a big club with good players who know what they’re doing, maybe they need a man-manager more than anything.

“If you look back to Sir Alex [Ferguson] he was never a coach really but he knew the players, he knew what the players needed and how to treat players to get the best out of them.

“If you look at Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, I don’t think they’re the most technical or tactical coaches but they’re good man-managers.

“Ruben Amorim seemed obsessed with tactics and it didn’t work, Xabi Alonso seemed the same at Real Madrid. Do those type of big clubs need those coaches or a more man-manager?

“I don’t know what Michael’s coaching style is like but I can imagine as a man-manager he’s very good because he’s brilliant with people and players.

‘The question over Michael is does he have the experience? I know he’s managed in the Championship but this is obviously different.

“Can we see Carrick winning United the Premier League? Look, we don’t know yet.

“Now the perfect one out there… Ancelotti is still out there, I know he’s with Brazil, but he’s that perfect one for Manchester United where you think he would make players feel a million dollars and he’s got the experience of winning trophies.

“The only question would be is he too old? That’s the only thing, is there anyone else of that ilk with a bit more experience?

“The way you judge a Manchester United manager is to look ahead and think, ‘can United win the league with this manager?’ It’s not a case of finishing in the top-four, you need a manager who you think can win you the Premier League.

“The great thing someone like Ancelotti has is experience – I know that sounds obvious – but we don’t know yet how Michael Carrick will deal with going through a bit of adversity.”

