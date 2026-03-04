According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘top’ target to be their next manager would “not be put off” if they are relegated this season.

Spurs are at risk of disaster as they face a real threat of relegation from the Premier League, sitting only four points clear of the bottom three.

Thomas Frank proved to be an awful appointment as he was a poor fit for the club, with their results and performances even worse than they were under former boss Ange Postecoglou.

Frank lasted longer than he should, but the north London outfit felt forced to act as their relegation fears increased and former Juventus boss Igor Tudor has been tasked with guiding them to safety.

However, Tudor has had a poor start at Spurs, losing his first two games against Arsenal and Fulham. His side are now winless in ten Premier League games and will look for their first league victory of 2026 when they face Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

It feels unlikely that Tudor will land the Spurs manager’s job permanently, even if he guides them to safety, especially as a report from our pals at TEAMtalk recently claimed former boss Mauricio Pochettino is their ‘top’ target ahead of the summer.

And in a boost for Spurs, journalist Ben Jacobs claims Pochettino would not be put off by the job “even if” they got relegation to the Championship.

“The good news for Tottenham fans is that, I’m told, Pochettino is open to returning, and would not necessarily be put off even if Spurs got relegated to the Championship,” Jacobs said on GiveMeSport’s YouTube channel.

READ: Tim Sherwood touted as Spurs solution as ‘not elite’ regular jettisoned



“But if they were a Championship club, they’ve obviously got to be able to still afford Maurizio Pochettino’s wage, which wouldn’t necessarily drop significantly.”

For now, a report from Football Insider claims Spurs ‘could sack’ Tudor if their losing run continues, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown explaining why there will be “major concerns” at the club.

“I was surprised when they brought Tudor in,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ MORE: Spurs set for relegation after latest nightmare performance against Fulham



“He’s got experience in Europe, but he’s never managed in the Premier League and never managed a club like Tottenham, it’s a different ball game entirely.

“I don’t think there’s any chance he stays on beyond the end of the season, with the results he’s had and the way he’s been speaking to the media. There’s even a possibility he could go before the end of the season if they keep losing games.

“Relegation is obviously a major concern and it changes the way they have to think about everything, it’s going to change which managers they can bring in as well.

“It’s difficult to see how they’re going to get out of this situation, especially with the manager in charge who hasn’t exactly given people hope.”

READ NEXT: How Spurs have forced themselves into selling Micky van de Ven in probable record deal

