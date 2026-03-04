Manchester United are planning to make a huge bid for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon and bring him to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Our friends at TEAMtalk reported on February 27, 2026, that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on signing Gordon from Newcastle this summer.

It was reported that Man Utd have made ‘enquiries’ for the England international winger and are prepared to pay around £80million for the former Everton star.

There has been an update on the situation, with Sports Boom reporting that Man Utd are now ‘set’ to pay that amount, with interim manager Michael Carrick driving the interest in the 25-year-old.

Gordon is said to have emerged as Man Utd’s ‘summer priority’, with the club’s co-owners, INEOS, ‘ready to launch a blockbuster £80million bid’ for the winger.

The report has claimed that Man Utd’s ‘winger crisis reaches boiling point’, noting the absences of Antony, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the current squad.

Then Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim also sanctioned an exit for Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea in the summer of 2025.

Current Man Utd interim manager Carrick is said to be personally keen on bringing Gordon to Old Trafford.

Although Carrick is in charge of Man Utd for only the rest of the season, the former England international midfielder is ‘desperate’ to be in the role on a full-time basis and is already looking at which players to sign in the summer transfer window.

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo are the two recognised right-wingers in the current Man Utd squad.

Carrick himself has publicly said that Man Utd plan to sign a left-winger this summer.

When asked if left-wing specifically was an area that might need addressing this summer, Carrick said, as quoted on BBC Sport: “I think you’re always looking at the balance of the team and the squad to give you the utmost flexibility, so it’s definitely something to look at, for sure.”

When pressed again, Carrick said: “Quite possibly.”

However, Man Utd are not the only club looking at a potential deal for Gordon.

Liverpool want to sign the former Everton winger this summer, while there is interest from Arsenal in him, too.

Newcastle are not actively looking to sell Gordon and want to keep him.

However, every player has their price, and TEAMtalk has reported that Newcastle want £95m for Gordon, whose “pace is frightening”, according to former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024.

