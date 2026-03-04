This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Despite being a boyhood Newcastle United fan, Michael Carrick won’t do them any favours when he takes his Manchester United side to St James’ Park.

Manchester United moved to third in the Premier League table after goals from Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko helped them come from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Carrick has now equalled the joint-best start by any manager in Premier League history, winning 23 points from nine matches across his two spells as interim coach.

The 44-year-old is only in charge until the end of the season, but their recent form has led to growing calls for him to be named as the next permanent manager.

Ruben Amorim was still in charge when these two sides faced other at Old Trafford earlier this season and Patrick Dorgu scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

While Newcastle are still in the FA Cup and have reached the last 16 of the Champions League, the Magpies have been struggling in the Premier League.

A 3-2 defeat at home to Everton last weekend was their fifth loss across the last six Premier League games, and they are now 13th in the table.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man Utd

Newcastle v Man Utd kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday, March 4 at St James’ Park. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 19:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

Jacob Ramsey recovered from a hamstring injury to start and score against Everton, but he was sick on the pitch and had to be withdrawn at half-time.

The midfielder has since returned to training and should keep his place in the starting line-up, although Nick Woltemade has now fallen ill and is a major doubt for the game.

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, but won’t play against them as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Tino Livramento is close to a return after almost two months out with his own hamstring injury, while Lewis Miley is still out with a leg injury.

Fabian Schar won’t be back until April with an ankle injury and Emil Krafth has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Ramsey, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Barnes

Man Utd team news

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were both substituted against Crystal Palace, with Carrick confirming that it was illness affecting the two defenders, rather than injury.

If they haven’t recovered, Ayden Heaven will play alongside Leny Yoro at centre-back and Noussair Mazraoui will fill in at left-back.

Manchester United are already without two centre-backs as Lisandro Martinez is out with a minor calf injury, and Matthijs de Ligt has missed their last 16 matches in all competitions due to a back problem.

Patrick Dorgu would’ve been an option at left-back, but he remains sidelined with the hamstring injury suffered in their 3-2 win at Arsenal in January.

Mason Mount has returned to first-team training and is now closing in on a return, although the trip to St James’ Park might just come too soon for the midfielder.

Man Utd expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Newcastle v Man Utd stats

– Newcastle have won their last three home Premier League matches against Manchester United, as many as in their previous 18 combined (W3 D4 L11).

– Four of Newcastle’s 11 Premier League wins against Manchester United have come under Eddie Howe. The last Magpies manager to win more league games against them was Joe Harvey (6 between 1969 and 1973).

– Newcastle have only lost two of their last 20 home evening kick-offs (7pm or later) in the Premier League (W11 D7), going down 0-2 to West Ham in November 2024 and 2-3 to Liverpool in August 2025.

– Newcastle have lost each of their last three Premier League home games, last losing more consecutively at St James’ Park between August and October 2018 (5).

– Following their 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, Manchester United are looking to record a Premier League double over Newcastle for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

– Manchester United have only lost one of their last 11 away Premier League games (W5 D5), a 1-2 defeat at Aston Villa in December. The Red Devils had only won one of their previous 11 on the road before this (D3 L7).

– Manchester United have recovered nine points from losing positions in the Premier League in 2026, more than any other side. They have only lost one of the last eight league matches in which they have fallen behind (W3 D4).

– Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games (W7 D4), their longest run without defeat since a 14-game streak between January and May 2021.

– With six wins and three draws, United are averaging 2.33 points per game in 2026, which is more than any other Premier League team.

– Since Ruben Amorim’s departure at the start of January, Benjamin Sesko has been averaging a goal every 49.7 minutes.

– Four of Sesko’s seven goals in all competitions in 2026 have been assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

– Fernandes has been involved in 10 goals in his last 10 away Premier League appearances (2 goals, 8 assists). His eight away assists is the joint most by a Manchester United player in a single season, along with Ryan Giggs in 2001-02.

– Fernandes has 13 Premier League assists in total this season. Only David Beckham in 1999-00 (15) and Nani in 2010-11 (14) have ever provided more in a single campaign in the competition for the club.

Newcastle v Man Utd predictions

Manchester United haven’t enjoyed their recent trips to St James’ Park, and you have to go back to 2020 for the last time they left the stadium with all three points.

But Newcastle have struggled at home in recent weeks, and they may have one eye on an upcoming FA Cup fifth-round tie with Manchester City and a Champions League last-16 clash with Barcelona.

It should be a tight game between two sides struggling with a few injury issues, and we’re backing a draw and both teams to score at 7/2.

Manchester United have trailed in five of their last six Premier League away games and Newcastle to score first is available at 1/1.

Sesko has had the final say in four of Manchester United’s last five Premier League games, and he’s 13/2 to be the last goalscorer again here.