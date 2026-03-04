Jurgen Klopp may well return to management, but not with Liverpool

Multiple sources are confirming Jurgen Klopp is on course to return to management in the summer, and the signs all point towards Real Madrid after the German’s shock stance on returning to Liverpool came to light.

Klopp, 58, appeared to be done with management upon leaving Liverpool in 2024. The German assumed a role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, though reports state all is not well with Klopp in the position.

On Tuesday, French outlet L’Equipe claimed Klopp is ‘increasingly likely to be heading for the exit at Red Bull’.

They added Klopp is ‘no longer enjoying unanimous backing’, with ‘several of his recent decisions coming under scrutiny’.

That’s been followed by a fresh update from Sky Sports Switzerland’s Sacha Tavolieri which stated Klopp is gearing up for a return to management in the summer.

He wrote: ‘Jurgen Klopp’s future could be written sooner than expected, away from the office and back on the sidelines.

‘Just a few months after joining Red Bull GmbH, the former Liverpool FC manager is already feeling the urge to coach on a daily basis.’

Tavolieri went on to explain Klopp misses the camaraderie in the dressing room, the pre-match motivational talks, and the ’emotional intensity’ of management.

For a man who always wore his heart on his sleeve and built deep connections at the three clubs he managed, those claims do make a lot of sense.

Many a Liverpool fan might be hoping to see Klopp back at Anfield if he does return. And with Liverpool’s shock 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Tuesday night casting doubt on their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, it’s entirely possible Arne Slot is sacked in the summer.

READ MORE: Slot predicted ‘slow’ Liverpool defeat as Van Dijk humbled on history-making, record-breaking night

READ MORE: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Alonso is odds-on

However, while Liverpool are the only English club Klopp would consider managing, Tavolieri stressed it’s Real Madrid who are frontrunners right now.

What’s more, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been provided with an exclusive update on Klopp’s intentions, and it makes grim reading for Liverpool fans pining for a Klopp return.

Insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively told TEAMtalk that Klopp has no appetite to manage Liverpool again.

The German is said to view his chapter in England as closed, and if/when he does return, the expectation is it’ll be at the Bernabeu.

“My belief from talking to people who know Klopp well, is that he will be back in management and maybe as soon as this summer,” Bailey exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“As we have reported, he is very much at the top of Real Madrid’s list, and I am told they are set to move on from Alvaro Arbeloa.

“Klopp is open to Madrid; more than that, he is keen. He likes the squad but also knows he can make his own mark.

“In terms of Liverpool, he loves the club and city, but he won’t be back. He has done his Premier League thing, and there is no appetite on his side, likewise Liverpool, don’t seem ready to reopen that chapter.

“Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football. But Liverpool don’t want to sack him, whether they have little choice but to do so is another matter…”

In the event Klopp does succeed temporary Real boss Arbeloa in the summer, reports in Spain are already talking up eight deals- four arrivals and four exits – Klopp wants.

READ MORE: Arne Slot sack demanded for ‘dim-witted non-tactics’ as ‘arrogant’ captain exposed