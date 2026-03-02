Jurgen Klopp will get his wish in the summer as Real Madrid attempt to sign Man City midfielder Rodri on his arrival, according to reports.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso in early January after they lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, while there had been rumours that some players were unhappy with the Spaniard’s tactics and team selection.

Los Blancos immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor but there is already speculation that the former defender won’t last past the end of the season.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane have all been linked with the job.

Klopp, who is currently Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group, has been linked more than most and is the current favourite with the bookmakers to become the next Real Marid head coach.

There have been reports of meetings between Klopp and the Real Madrid hierarchy already with the German outlining his demands ahead of next season.

Reports in Spain are claiming that Klopp has ‘agreed’ four departures and four incomings with Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

One player who ‘will arrive’ with Klopp is Man City midfielder Rodri with Klopp demanding the Spaniard as ‘a non-negotiable signing’ if he’s to join Real Madrid.

He sees the midfield as the ‘main problem in the squad’ and Rodri ‘would be delighted’ to join up with Klopp in La Liga next season.

The report adds: ‘Now that he’s nearing 30, he believes it’s a good time to return home, and Real Madrid could offer him an undisputed starting position, along with an attractive project.

‘So, despite having come through the Atlético Madrid youth system, he would be willing to give Florentino Perez the green light to become Klopp’s right-hand man. And because his contract expires in 2027, and he has no intention of renewing, Manchester City would be forced to negotiate his sale for a reasonable price.’

The four departures Klopp has agreed are Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Franco Mastantuono and David Alaba, while Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha and reported Liverpool target Kenan Yildiz the other signings he’s requested.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed last month that “there is admiration” from the Real Madrid hierarchy for former Liverpool boss Klopp.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “Recent comments from the agent of Jurgen Klopp suggested that both Manchester United and Chelsea made approaches when Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool.

“However, both clubs have firmly denied any advanced or concrete discussions.

“Klopp was very clear publicly that he wanted time away from management after many intense years at Liverpool.

“He remains fully committed to his role within the Red Bull project.

“Regarding Real Madrid, there is admiration for Klopp from certain figures within the board, but at this stage, there are no direct negotiations or formal steps.”

