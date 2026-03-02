Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is planning to sit down with the club to discuss his future this summer, with sources over at our good friends TEAMtalk revealing how those discussions are now likely to progress.

The 31-year-old playmaker had the opportunity to leave United last season, when he had a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League on the table.

However, Fernandes opted to remain at Man Utd and cement his status as a strong leader for the club who is currently thriving under interim manager Michael Carrick and highlighting his leadership skills both on and off the pitch.

And from what Fernandes has said about Carrick, who remains in the mix for the permanent job at Old Trafford, it appears he is currently loving life at the club.

“I think Michael came in with the right ideas of giving the players the responsibility,” the United skipper said earlier this month. “He’s very good with the words.

“I think he still remembers what I told him the last time he was our manager for our last game. I was sure that Michael could be a great manager, and he’s just showing it.”

Despite those comments, doubts still remain over Fernandes’ future with United, especially as his current contract runs out in 2027 – although the Red Devils do have the option of triggering a further year on that deal.

A fresh report from TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey, however, has revealed that talks are now due to take place at the end of the season, and that increasingly it seems both sides will ‘confirm their belief their futures are best served together’.

Indeed, those sources indicate that, much like teammates Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, Fernandes is now seen as a ‘pivotal figure in the club’s vision’, especially in the ‘short to medium term’.

“Bruno is a key figure, that is no secret, but you can see he is central to what Michael Carrick has been doing,” a source told TEAMtalk. “He is enjoying life under Carrick, he is embracing his role and the club are very happy with him.”

As United prepare for a crucial summer, in which a new permanent manager is set to be at the helm, having Fernandes still around to lead on the pitch will be a critical factor going forward.

The Portugal international has played every minute of United’s seven-match unbeaten run since Carrick took over as interim boss, scoring twice and adding five assists in that time.