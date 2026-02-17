Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has told his old club to go out prepare for the possible departure of Bruno Fernandes by purchasing Cole Palmer.

The Portuguese midfielder is 31 now and despite him still performing for the club, Saha is one of those looking towards the future and has suggsted a possible motive for his exit.

Despite his talent, Fernandes’ trophy cabinet is fairly empty with just an FA Cup and League Cup representing his United career and Saha wondered if he may look to move away for more silverware.

“I think for the respect that we all have for Bruno Fernandes, I think he’s a terrific player. He has to consider his future because, looking at the strategy of INEOS, the way they think is very uncertain,” Saha told CasinoHawks.

“The reality is, you can love the club as much as you want, it doesn’t matter. At some point, you have to make your own decision. It’s not only about trophies, because we know 100%… that Bruno wants to win a major trophy with Manchester United.

“It would be his proudest moment because he really loves the club, and he’s shown that with his dedication. He was disappointed because he has seen, he has heard some behaviour around his future that he didn’t like.”

The potential of a Fernandes exit is not a new topic and the player was said to be “hurt” after the club wanted him to leave in the summer following a huge bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Fernandes rejected the deal, which would have seen him earn a reported £700,000 a week in wages. In October, Fernandes reaffirmed his commitment to United and said he would not discuss his future until after this summer’s World Cup.

“As I’ve always said, I feel good here. I want to achieve my dreams still,” he told the BBC.

“I can’t talk for the club. I’ve seen a lot of people talking that I had an agreement to go already next season. If the club has done that agreement, it wasn’t made with me. I haven’t spoken with anyone.

“My agent also knows how I work. If he wants to talk to me, it will be after the World Cup. Until then, I won’t speak to anyone.”

If he were to leave, Saha believes the linked Cole Palmer would be a perfect opportunity and a “dream target” for the Manchester club.

“It would be incredibly exciting to see Cole Palmer at Manchester United. He’s not a Man City player anymore… He can play pretty much anywhere in attack,” Saha said.

“He has managed to play in the Chelsea side with maybe 10 different types of forwards and has still been the main man. So that shows how reliable he is.”

