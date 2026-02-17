Eberechi Eze plan revealed as Arsenal could ‘get rid’ of star in summer exit

Eberechi Eze has not lived up to expectations since his summer move from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal will not allow Eberechi Eze to leave in the summer but could look to offload another Mikel Arteta signing, according to reports.

The Gunners spent over £250m on new signings in the summer transfer window with the Arsenal board backing Arteta to challenge on all fronts.

And the Gunners have been doing exactly that, with Arsenal four points clear in the Premier League title race, through to the last-16 in the Champions League, reaching the League Cup final and beating Wigan on Sunday to move into the FA Cup fifth round.

Arsenal have amazing strength and depth in most positions but some of their summer signings haven’t quite lived up to expectations.

After having a huge influence as Crystal Palace won the FA Cup last season, Eze has contributed five goals – three of which came in the same game – and three assists in 33 appearances in all competitions this term for Arsenal.

Eze, who joined in a deal worth £67.5m from Palace, had gone 15 matches without a goal or assist in all competitions before their 4-0 win over Wigan over the weekend, with the England international assisting two goals.

Despite the 27-year-old’s poor form this season, Football Insider insists that Arsenal ‘will not entertain the idea of letting Eberechi Eze leave under any circumstances this summer’.

Arteta has ‘big plans’ for Eze and sources ‘have indicated that Arsenal remain adamant that he is still a crucial part of their long-term ambitions’.

Since joining Arsenal from Bologna in 2024, Italy international Riccardo Calafiori has missed 41 matches for club and country through various injuries.

And now former Manchester United scout Mick Brown claims Arsenal are weighing up whether to offload Calafiori in the summer after his persistent injury issues.

Brown told Football Insider: “Arsenal are making assessments of Calafiori.

“If the medical team decide he is more prone to injuries, and it’s not something they can manage with playing time and stuff like that, it’s going to be a serious problem.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they looked to get rid of him if that was the case.

“Arteta wants to have players who can be available every week, he doesn’t want to gamble on their fitness because of the competitions they’re in.

“Arsenal want to compete in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup every year and for that they need a deep squad.

“If you have somebody like Calafiori who might be fit for three games and then injured for four, it’s going to be a concern no matter how good they are when they’re fit.

“Arsenal are in a good position in that they have other players who can play in that position, and that might also mean they’re more willing to let him go.”