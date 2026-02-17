Jurgen Klopp has given two reasons why Jude Bellingham should be sold to the Real Madrid board as he considers taking over as manager, according to reports.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Arne Slot took over at Liverpool and led them to the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Since then, the German has found work as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull with the company with a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, under their ownership.

Despite being fairly new into the role, Klopp has already been linked with a return to management with Real Madrid the latest club to be linked after they sacked Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Alonso last month after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final the day before.

The decision comes after months of speculation that Alonso, who has been linked with a return to management at Liverpool and Manchester City, could be sacked with rumours of unrest in the dressing room over tactics and team selection.

Real Madrid, who appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as Alonso’s immediate replacement, were four points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga table but have now risen above their arch-rivals since Arbeloa took over.

Man Utd-linked Bellingham was rumoured to be one of the players disgruntled under Alonso, something which he denied, but now reports in Spain claim that Klopp ‘asked to sell’ the England international in his ‘last meeting’ with Real Madrid over taking over.

It is understood that Klopp ‘wants Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal to leave as a condition for building the team under his absolute control of the dressing room, something he wouldn’t be able to do with the Englishman and the Spaniard’.

The report adds: ‘Bellingham’s case is surprising given his importance to the team. The Englishman is one of the project’s key figures, but Klopp believes his influence could negatively impact the team’s dynamics if he doesn’t fully align with the method he wants to implement. The German manager wants his midfielders to run and work hard, something he doesn’t see Jude Bellingham doing.’

The double departure could land Real Madrid at least €150m, ‘a figure that would be used to finance signings in line with the German manager’s playing style’.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Real Madrid have interest in Klopp, he told his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid lost their first game with Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, being eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Albacete, but this does not change anything about his future. It was his first game and he had only one training session, so it cannot be judged as part of an Arbeloa era.

“Arbeloa will have his opportunity in the Champions League and La Liga, and those performances will define his chances of continuing beyond this season. At the same time, Real Madrid will still be planning for summer 2026 in case they decide to make a change.

“On Jurgen Klopp, there are people inside Real Madrid who really appreciate him, and I can confirm that he has supporters within the club. However, this must start from Klopp himself. Real Madrid will not approach him asking if he wants to return to coaching.

“If Klopp decides publicly that he wants to return, then he could be considered in the summer, but only if Arbeloa does not stay. For now, Klopp remains focused on his role with Red Bull and there is nothing advanced with Real Madrid.”

