According to reports, Jurgen Klopp will ‘arrive’ at Real Madrid with two ‘chosen’ signings as he is targeting Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur stars.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with his exit from the Premier League following his nine-year spell in the dugout.

The respected German boss declared that he wanted a break and may never return to management, with the ex-Liverpool boss taking up a role as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football at the start of 2025.

On the surface, Klopp looks to be really enjoying this relatively stress-free position, though recent reports have suggested that he could return to management with Real Madrid this year.

At the start of January, Real Madrid parted company with Xabi Alonso and replaced him with former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa, who may only be a short-term solution for the Spanish giants.

Reports have claimed that Alonso struggled to maintain control of the Real Madrid dressing room and Arbeloa is having similar troubles, with a group of 12 seemingly trying to get him sacked.

Given how Klopp clashed with FSG at Liverpool, it’s hard to see him accepting a role at Real Madrid as he would have similar headaches were he to replace Arbeloa.

Despite this, the Spanish media are running with the idea of Klopp joining Real Madrid and even reporting that he has requested several transfers.

Now, a report in Spain claims he wants to ‘arrive’ with two signings worth 200 million euros (£174m), with Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero his ‘chosen one’.

It is also noted that he has ‘proposed’ that these deals are ‘in exchange’ for the ‘strategic sales’ of Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga.

The report adds:

‘The first major target would be Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentinian perfectly fits the German coach’s philosophy: tactical intelligence, the ability to control the tempo of the game, and a competitive spirit. His experience at the elite level and his consistency make him an ideal player to lead the midfield in this new project. ‘Thus, Klopp’s plan involves a major overhaul, first selling players in order to then build a more balanced, competitive Real Madrid , better suited to his demanding style of play.’

If/when Klopp does not join Real Madrid, they will have to look at alternatives and are also linked with Unai Emery and Joachim Low.

Another report in Spain says they have made an ‘approach’ for the current Spain boss, Luis de la Fuente.

However, he is currently ‘100% focused’ on leading Spain at this summer’s World Cup and is ‘not convinced’ by Real Madrid. Honestly, you can’t blame him.

