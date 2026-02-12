According to reports, Arsenal could sign two Newcastle United players this summer, while the Magpies are working on signing two midfielders.

Newcastle had a rough time in the transfer market during last summer’s window, missing out on several main targets and dealing with the prolonged Alexander Isak saga.

And they could also have troubles in this summer’s transfer window, with Sandro Tonali and his agent seemingly laying the groundwork for a move elsewhere.

The Italian international is one of the best centre-midfielders in the Premier League and was linked with a surprise move to Arsenal on deadline day this month.

Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, shut down David Ornstein’s claim that he ‘offered’ the midfielder to Arsenal, but has since claimed that he could leave Newcastle in the summer.

Riso said: “Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer. These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.

“There’s no preference at the moment. It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and there’s no point in moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club.”

Arsenal opted against a move for Tonali in January, but it has been reported that they ‘want to sign’ him this summer with a deal ‘very likely’.

And French outlet Jeunes Footeux claims Newcastle have ‘activated Plan B’ to replace Tonali with former Liverpool star Tyler Morton, who currently plays for Lyon.

The outlet claims Newcastle believe Morton is ‘capable of bridging the gaps between the lines and providing a viable solution’, with it also noted that he could cost around 30 million euros (£26m).

And Italian publication Calciomercato claims Newcastle also want AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Pellegrini has several options, but he has reportedly ‘given his approval’ to Newcastle.

The report claims: ‘The former Sassuolo player’s name has been reportedly on Newcastle’s radar for next season, and the player has already given his approval to a potential transfer. The Magpies’ three-man midfield could showcase Pellegrini’s technical abilities, as his contract with Roma expires on June 30th.

‘Talks regarding a renewal have been stalled for a few weeks, so the path to the English Premier League appears the most likely one for now.’

Regarding Arsenal, a report from Sports Boom suggests they are also interested in Newcastle midfielder Lewis Miley, who ‘might be a PSR casualty’ if his current side fails to qualify for the Champions League.

The report says:

‘Scouts from Manchester City, Arsenal, and Aston Villa are reportedly filing weekly reports, marking him as a “must-watch” talent. Furthermore, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund views Miley as the next “Bellingham project” and may already be testing the waters for the Summer 2026 window. ‘For Newcastle United’s hierarchy, Miley is “untouchable.” With a contract running until June 2029, the club is not entertaining any offers. They intend to mold him into a future captain and have firmly shut the door on potential bids in the £50m-£60m range.’

