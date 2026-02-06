Arsenal have reportedly ‘submitted a concrete offer’ for a Bayern Munich star, while they ‘want to sign’ Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer.

The Gunners did not make a signing in January, though they did enter the market for a signing in the final days of the window.

After spending around £250m to land most of their top targets and to bring Mikel Arteta‘s squad to near completion, there is little room for improvement with the Premier League leaders.

However, they have been left short of midfield options following Mikel Merino’s injury and Ethan Nwaneri’s loan to Ligue Un side Marseille, so they were linked with several potential targets before the transfer window closed.

This includes Tonali, whose agent reportedly ‘offered’ the midfielder to the Gunners to guage their potential interest.

Considering that this transfer would have likely cost around £100m and Newcastle would have little time to secure a suitable replacement, it is unsurprising that a deal did not happen.

However, this does not mean that a transfer cannot happen in the summer and a report from Football Transfers claims the Gunners ‘want to sign’ him ahead of next season.

It is claimed that the north London side are ‘set to pursue’ Tonali in the summer and he ‘prefers’ them over Chelsea and Man City.

The report adds:

‘Chelsea and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the midfielder in recent days, but we understand that Arsenal is Tonali’s preferred destination. ‘Furthermore, the Gunners are keen to bring him to north London and sources have revealed that Arsenal are very likely to pursue a deal this summer.’

The same report claims Arsenal are currently in ‘negotiations’ with Kai Havertz ‘over a new contract’, while ‘Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber is also in talks over a new contract as the club look to reward their highest-performing players’.

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka, who is set to depart the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, is another midfielder linked with Arsenal.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal are currently the ‘favourites’ to sign him on a free transfer and have ‘submitted a concrete offer’.

The report claims: