Newcastle star Sandro Tonali was ‘offered to Arsenal by his agent’ and has been ‘looked into as a player of interest’ by Andrea Berta, according to David Ornstein.

Tonali has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season and is a key part of Eddie Howe’s midfield at St James’ Park.

READ MORE: January Transfer Deadline Day – follow it LIVE with Football365

Speculation regarding a possible Gunners move for Tonali emerged after it was revealed that Mikel Merino has suffered a long-term injury.

Regarding Merino, a statement from Arsenal read: “Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season.

“Everyone is fully focused on supporting Mikel to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

On a move for Tonali, German journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal are exploring a surprising Deadline Day move for Sandro #Tonali.

‘Very difficult at this stage, as Newcastle have rejected an initial approach.’

Journalist Nicolo Schira added that Arsenal are ‘really working’ on a deal for Tonali with Newcastle – who obviously don’t want to sell on deadline day – asking for a £100m fee.

But CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs then revealed that Arsenal had made ‘no contact’ with Newcastle, who insist the Italy international is not for sale, and The Athletic’s David Ornstein backed that claim, adding that it was Tonali’s agent who sparked the rumours.

He wrote on X: ‘Sandro Tonali offered to Arsenal by agent so #AFC explored but no contact with Newcastle United; nothing will happen this window. 25yo’s camp put idea to Andrea Berta so looked into as per any player of interest. #NUFC exit now impossible’.

Speaking about potential new additions in the winter window, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said at the end of December: “The window is there and I mean we are Arsenal and we have to be looking at it, ‘Okay, what do we need?’

“And we have to be actively looking and then, whether we can do it or not, that’s a different story.

“But our job is to always be very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully it’ll be very positive.

“When you look across the other clubs, they have 24 or 25 squad players.

“Although we have had more injuries than expected, some of them not avoidable, we want to be better and we know how important the part of having the right availability with players is going to be this season.”