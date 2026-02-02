Man Utd ‘call urgent transfer meeting’ as INEOS ‘agree deal’ after ‘rejecting permanent offer’

According to reports, Manchester United chiefs have ‘called an urgent transfer meeting’, while there are likely to be a couple of exits from Old Trafford.

Positivity has returned to Man Utd, who have enjoyed a remarkable upturn in form under interim boss Michael Carrick in recent weeks.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won their last three Premier League games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Man Utd have benefitted from Carrick making several obvious changes, including switching to four at the back and starting Kobbie Mainoo, which ex-boss Ruben Amorim naively overlooked.

United’s budget will be boosted if they qualify for the Champions League, while they have also looked to save their money in this window ahead of a likely midfield overhaul in the summer.

Man Utd are yet to make a signing in this window, but there has been a hint that this could be about to change.

This is because an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims Man Utd chiefs have ‘called an urgent transfer meeting’. Will this lead to a signing on deadline day? Probably not.

United have still been on deadline day, though. They have instead been working on several exits, with Ethan Wheatley joining League One side Bradford City on loan.

They are also said to be in ‘advanced talks’ to send James Scanlan to League Two outfit Swindon Town, with Gabriele Biancheri to be the next out of the door.

The former Cardiff City youngster joined Man Utd in 2023. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils, but he has five goals and three assists in his ten Premier League 2 appearances this term.

The 19-year-old is under contract at Man Utd until 2027 and they are not ready to let him leave permanently, with a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claiming they have ‘rejected a permanent offer’ from Real Betis for the teenager.

Instead, they have ‘agreed a deal’ to send Biancheri to League One team Rotherham United on loan.

O’Rourke explained: ‘The Red Devils rejected a permanent offer from Real Betis in favour of sending him on loan to the League One club until the end of the season.

‘Biancheri, 19, is very highly rated at Old Trafford having scored five goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season. As a result, they have decided to block the Wales Under-21 international from leaving permanently in favour of continuing his development out on loan.’