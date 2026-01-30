When does landing a gig as Kenny Dalglish’s ‘assistant manager’ for a Liverpool Legends game qualify as a ‘return’ worthy of ‘true colours’ being revealed?

Jurgen Klopp and his wife Ulla have the answer for us.

And we have more Champions League number crunching.

OK, supercomputer

After the success of the Champions League supercomputer in midweek – that ‘forecast’ for Liverpool to face Marseille in the last 16 is looking especially shaky – it is only right that it be dusted off and wheeled out again for some more data drilling.

And there is no better outlet than the MailOnline to handle the results with care and humility:

‘Revealed: NEW Champions League favourites confirmed by stats boffins, with Spurs given a greater chance of lifting the trophy than Real Madrid and one European giant down at 1.9 PER CENT’

Bloody stats boffins. Bet they’ve got air-conditioned offices and laptops.

How bizarre that Spurs, guaranteed a place in the last 16, have been ‘given a greater chance of lifting the trophy than Real Madrid,’ who must first get through a qualification play-off – against a team they quite famously recently lost 4-2 to – to join them. Bizarre.

Obviously Real are also the ‘one European giant down at 1.9 PER CENT’ of a chance to win the trophy’, which makes that phrasing in the headline really quite weird.

And do Arsenal really fit the bill as ‘NEW Champions League favourites’? Going solely off the Opta supercomputer upon which the Mail base this entire story, the Gunners have been favourites to win the tournament from the second round of games onwards, going back to mid-October.

But fair play to those stats boffins, who have identified that the only team with a perfect Champions League record thus far, who are also top of the ludicrously strong league from which literally half of the top 12 sides emanate, are probably best-placed of everyone right now to win it all.

Bet they reckon Wolves are likely to get relegated too.

Thrive will make you get down now

From the Daily Mirror website:

‘THE DOMINANT FORCE? As Premier League sides secure FIVE places in the Champions League top eight – a look at why English clubs are thriving in Europe’

Not sure something which can be answered with a single word – ‘money’ – really requires that much of a deep dive, guys.

Klopp to it

The continued insistence of Arne Slot to wind up Liverpool fans with the words he says and the results he oversees might forever keep Jurgen Klopp in the club’s managerial orbit.

If ever a Liverpool manager comes under pressure and Klopp’s heart is still beating, he will be linked in some way with a return.

So these are predictably exploitative headlines…

‘Jurgen Klopp set to return to Liverpool for ‘manager role’ 18 months after emotional Anfield exit’ – The Sun website.

‘Liverpool issue statement to confirm Jurgen Klopp’s return to Anfield dugout’ – Daily Mirror website.

‘Jurgen Klopp set to return to Liverpool as German boss lands new role’ – Daily Express website.

‘Jurgen Klopp’s wife played huge role in Liverpool decision as Anfield return confirmed’ – Liverpool.com.

‘Liverpool transfer latest: Jurgen Klopp return announced as Trent Alexander-Arnold targeted’ – Liverpool Echo.

That’s how you get people to click on the news that Klopp will be Kenny Dalglish’s ‘assistant manager’ for a Legends charity game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is being ‘targeted’ by Manchester City, by the way. And only according to the intel of former Manchester United scout Mick Brown.

Bloody Ull

But the best update on the ongoing and breaking Klopp story comes from the Daily Mirror website, with some phenomenal Daily Mirror website-ing going on here:

‘Jurgen Klopp’s wife has shown her true colours as his Liverpool dugout return announced’

It’s just a spectacular and hilarious level of utter nonsense.

How exactly has Ulla Sandrock shown what her ‘real character is, especially when it is unpleasant’?

By making ‘a significant donation to Formby Community Football Club’ and distributing ‘£1,000 worth of food vouchers to supermarket workers’ during lockdown, and being ‘frequently seen at neighbourhood pubs’ over the course of almost a decade of living in the area.

Lovely things, for sure. She sounds like a delightful person. But it seems a bit strange to a) bring it up purely because Klopp is heading back to Anfield for a charity game, and b) give it the ‘shown true colours’ treatment.

Not every story needs 100 different angles. And not everyone needs to show true colours in the process, especially when there has never been a single reason to doubt said colours.

Scholes galore

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already named dream Man United midfielder as Casemiro to be replaced’ – Manchester Evening News.

He has. But Paul Scholes is slightly busy picking different people to wind up every week.

Ratcliffe would probably quite like Pele up top and Paolo Maldini next to Harry Maguire too, but it seems really quite irrelevant.

Forced code

‘Pep Guardiola forced to miss Man City press conference ahead of Premier League clash at Tottenham’ – The Sun website.

They go on to say that Guardiola was in Barcelona on Thursday evening at a charity concert and ‘may have taken the opportunity to spend time with his family while he is over there’.

Which doesn’t particularly sound as though he was ‘forced to miss’ anything. Seems more like a choice really, as much as it might hurt Martin Blackburn to learn.

Spurred on

Shouldn’t this headline from The Sun website…

‘Sterling in talks with 7 top clubs and could go abroad despite Spurs links’

…actually be ‘because of’ rather than ‘despite’?